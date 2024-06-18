Lori Mahoney and Joshua Morgan run together in the Deseret News 5K in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021. Participating in a local 5K is a great way to get in shape and engage with your community.

Summer is here, bringing with it many opportunities to get yourself and your loved ones outside.

Getting active is a great way to help the whole family bond while staying happy and healthy.

Here are some ideas to make the most of the sunny season.

Activities for teens and adults

Run a 5K : Participating in a local 5K is a great way to get in shape and engage with your community. Many towns and cities host charity runs. Plus, training for one together is a great bonding experience with your family members.

: Participating in a local 5K is a great way to get in shape and engage with your community. Many towns and cities host charity runs. Plus, training for one together is a great bonding experience with your family members. Triathlon : For those seeking an extra challenge, triathlons combine swimming, biking and running. Training for a triathlon is an extremely rewarding way to stay fit and push personal limits. Here are tips for helping kids train for a triathlon from Colin’s Hope.

: For those seeking an extra challenge, triathlons combine swimming, biking and running. Training for a triathlon is an extremely rewarding way to stay fit and push personal limits. Here are tips for helping kids train for a triathlon from Colin’s Hope. Fishing : Enjoy the tranquility and excitement of fishing, plus teach your kids about wildlife. This relaxing activity allows for quality family time and connection with nature.

: Enjoy the tranquility and excitement of fishing, plus teach your kids about wildlife. This relaxing activity allows for quality family time and connection with nature. Museum hopping : Explore local museums to stay active and learn something new. Many museums offer interactive exhibits and walking tours that can turn a day out into a learning adventure. Plus, you get to go in and out of the air conditioning.

: Explore local museums to stay active and learn something new. Many museums offer interactive exhibits and walking tours that can turn a day out into a learning adventure. Plus, you get to go in and out of the air conditioning. Geocaching: Turn a hike into a treasure hunt with geocaching. Use an app to find hidden caches in parks and urban areas. Here are instructions to start geocaching from Geocaching.com.

Activities for kids