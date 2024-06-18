Summer is here, bringing with it many opportunities to get yourself and your loved ones outside.
Getting active is a great way to help the whole family bond while staying happy and healthy.
Here are some ideas to make the most of the sunny season.
Activities for teens and adults
- Run a 5K: Participating in a local 5K is a great way to get in shape and engage with your community. Many towns and cities host charity runs. Plus, training for one together is a great bonding experience with your family members.
- Triathlon: For those seeking an extra challenge, triathlons combine swimming, biking and running. Training for a triathlon is an extremely rewarding way to stay fit and push personal limits. Here are tips for helping kids train for a triathlon from Colin’s Hope.
- Fishing: Enjoy the tranquility and excitement of fishing, plus teach your kids about wildlife. This relaxing activity allows for quality family time and connection with nature.
- Museum hopping: Explore local museums to stay active and learn something new. Many museums offer interactive exhibits and walking tours that can turn a day out into a learning adventure. Plus, you get to go in and out of the air conditioning.
- Geocaching: Turn a hike into a treasure hunt with geocaching. Use an app to find hidden caches in parks and urban areas. Here are instructions to start geocaching from Geocaching.com.
Activities for kids
- Short hikes: Introduce kids to nature with short, manageable hikes. Choose trails with fun features like streams, rocks and wildlife to keep them engaged.
- Neighborhood scavenger hunt: Create a scavenger hunt around your town. Make a list of landmarks and objects for kids to find and turn a simple walk into an exciting quest. Here are ideas for a local scavenger hunt from Scary Mommy.
- Sidewalk chalk mural: Encourage creativity and get the kids working outside by making sidewalk chalk murals. Kids can spend hours drawing and playing games like hopscotch.
- Little League sports: Enroll kids in Little League sports like baseball, soccer or basketball. These activities promote teamwork, discipline and physical fitness, plus they will help the kids find new friends.
- Obstacle course: Set up a backyard obstacle course using household items. Kids can run, jump and crawl through the course. Award finishers with homemade medals made from yogurt lids. Here are instructions for your own backyard obstacle course from Active for Life.