Gordon Ramsay attends the FOX Network Group 2017 Upfront post-party at Wollman Rink in Central Park on Monday, May 15, 2017, in New York.

A visibly distressed Gordon Ramsay took to social media over Father’s Day weekend to remind cyclists that wearing a helmet could save their lives — because one saved his.

In a viral video posted to TikTok, while standing in one of his restaurants, Ramsay recounted his experience crashing his bike.

“I’m in pain. It’s been a brutal week, but I’m sort of getting through it,” he said, lifting his chef coat to reveal a large, dark purple bruise covering his stomach.

Sound ON for this one…with #FathersDay tomorrow I have very important message for all the dads out there…WEAR A HELMET ! This week I had a really bad accident while riding my bike in Connecticut. I'm doing ok and did not break any bones or suffer any major injuries but I am a bit bruised up looking like a purple potato. I'm thankful for all the doctors, nurses and staff at Lawerence + Memorial Hospital in New London who looked after me and checked me out, but most thankful for my helmet that saved my life. Have a great Father's Day and be safe Gx

Known for being a master chef and yelling at people on TV cooking shows, Ramsay is also a dedicated fitness enthusiast who participates in triathlons and Iron Man events, per the video.

Ramsay did not provide many details on the accident but emphasized the importance of wearing a helmet, stating it saved his life.

“You know how much I love cycling,” Ramsay said at the beginning, his hand shaking as he spoke. “This week, unfortunately, I had a really bad accident, and it really shook me. Honestly, I’m lucky to be here.”

Ramsay thanked the staff at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London for their “amazing” care.

He insisted on the necessity of helmets, saying, “You’ve got to wear a helmet. I don’t care how short the journey is. I don’t care that these helmets cost money, but they’re crucial.”

Photos posted to Instagram show Ramsay before the ride and his mangled helmet afterward.

“I’m doing ok and did not break any bones or suffer any major injuries but I am a bit bruised up looking like a purple potato,” the post read.

Why wearing a bike helmet is important

Bicycle safety is often overlooked, with many cyclists, including children, riding without helmets.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 130,000 people are injured and around 1,000 die annually in cycling accidents.

Per the Cleveland Clinic, helmets reduce the risk of serious head injury by 60% and decrease fatalities and serious injuries by 34%.

“If you’re on a bike, there’s a need to wear a helmet,” emergency medicine specialist Dr. Thomas Waters told the Cleveland Clinic.

He continued, “You don’t have to be in a high-speed crash to cause significant damage. If you land wrong on your head and you don’t have a helmet on, there’s a chance you could get a serious injury.”

Choosing the right helmet

When selecting a helmet, look for a sticker indicating certification by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which ensures it meets safety standards, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Ensure the helmet is free of damage like cracks, dents, worn-out straps or missing padding. The CPSC recommends replacing helmets every 10 years.

Additionally, make sure the helmet is fastened securely; straps should be snug but comfortable, and the helmet should not move when tugged.