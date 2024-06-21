Olivia Empson, a reporter for The News Movement, a social media news operation reimagined for Gen-Z consumers, makes a video using her phone, Thursday March 2, 2023, in New York.

Social media is normalizing body positivity through posts on issues like endometriosis, weight gain and bloating, according to The New York Times. Why is this happening — and is it a good thing?

Many internet influencers and their followers would say that it is. A growing amount of scientific research suggests that it is, too.

Here’s how you can benefit from the positive side effects of online conversations about body issues.

Talking about body issues is becoming the norm

The hashtag #bloating recently trended on TikTok, according to NBC News.

Nadya Okamoto dressed up as pregnant Rihanna for a friend’s birthday party. While not pregnant herself, Okamoto felt that the outfit worked because, as she said: “I literally had a watermelon-sized bloat.”

Nearly 4 million people viewed her video on TikTok. People began commenting that they, too, related to her concerns, and expressed gratitude for her openness.

“This made me feel so much better!!” one commenter wrote. “I’ve had a bloated stomach since I was little and I was so insecure about it today.”

Along with TikTok, Instagram and Facebook are increasingly full of body commentary.

Influencers spread information about issues ranging from weight to acne to periods, according to Metricool. As a result, communities spring up around these issues, sharing tips and support.

“I find that I encounter more body positive content than negative,” said high school student Alexis to The New York Times. “When I see body positive content on social media, I find that it just makes me (feel) normal for the body I have. Positive content can show people that your body doesn’t define you. ... The thing it promotes most, though, is that if you want to get ... healthier, then the only person you should do it for is yourself.”

What does the research say?

Not everyone finds that social media has a positive effect on their body image. Studies and anecdotal evidence report that negative body content can lead to dissatisfaction, depression and harmful behaviors like eating disorders, per Healthline.

Nevertheless, a growing amount of research indicates that social media, used wisely, can positively benefit body image and mental health.

A 2023 study split 159 women between the ages of 18 and 25 into three groups, where one group viewed body-neutral Facebook posts, one group viewed body-positive Facebook posts and a control group used Facebook as they normally did, per PsyPost.

The researchers found that women who viewed a controlled number of body-positive posts felt much better about their bodies for several weeks and refrained from comparing their bodies to others. Women who viewed body-neutral posts (meaning posts that did not discuss the body or beauty) similarly felt more positive about their own bodies than women in the control group, though not as much as women in the body-positive group, PsyPost reported.

Though the effects wore off after several weeks of regular social media usage, the study indicates that body-positive content can improve self-esteem.

“We see this strategy as a micro-intervention — a small change we can make to improve people’s experiences on social media and how they feel about themselves in everyday life,” said Jasmine Fardouly, who authored the study, per UNSW Sydney. “Just one post a day was potentially enough to induce positive effects. More exposure may be even more effective.”

How to use social media in a body-positive way

To use social media in a body-positive way, consider the following tips.

Seek representation

Whether you follow an influencer who talks about issues you deal with or join a forum for people like you, sharing similar experiences with other people can provide emotional support and practical advice.

For example, Nadya Okamoto shares tips on GI issues and periods and strives to spread awareness to her followers. She’s reached millions so far, according to Campaign Asia. And body-positive social media isn’t limited to just women. In 2023, Zach Miko took the Internet by storm as a male plus-sized model, per AOL.

Take care of your mental and physical health

While in today’s world it may be unrealistic to abandon social media, set boundaries concerning how much you use it. Balancing your life between the Internet and the real world can reduce how much you rely on validation from social media, plus prevent you from developing a distorted view of what bodies should look like.

Try:

Uninstalling social media apps that you feel you use too much

Setting screen time limits using your device’s settings

Keeping your phone in a different room than the one that you sleep in and avoid checking it before bed or right after waking up

Disabling notifications

Refrain from editing posts or posting for attention

Posting authentic content without alterations fosters self-acceptance. It also prevents others from falling prey to fake comparisons. If you do edit a post, try to be transparent about what you changed.

In some places, this isn’t just a good idea — it’s also the law. France is currently developing legislation that will require influencers to state if a photo involved in a paid partnership has been edited, according to Business Insider.