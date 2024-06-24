Airbnb has created an “Inside Out”-themed location in Las Vegas, complete with character-themed rooms, Riley’s emotional control center and an opportunity for guests to create their own memory orbs.

“Inside Out 2″ stole everyone’s hearts with its lovable characters and endearing story. Not only did it earn a 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, the film has had the best opening weekend since last year’s “Barbie” movie.

To celebrate the animated film, Airbnb has created an exclusive “Inside Out”-themed location, complete with character-themed rooms, Riley’s emotional control center and even an opportunity for guests to create their own memory orbs.

Where is the ‘Inside Out 2′ Airbnb?

The Airbnb is in Las Vegas, Nevada. According to Airbnb’s website, guests can engage in a scavenger hunt to “unpack some literal emotional baggage” or play air hockey while eating pizza from a “special pizza delivery menu.”

“Do you ever look at someone and wonder, ‘What is going on inside their head?’ Well, now you don’t have to!” says Joy, the Airbnb host. “Because for the first time ever, I’m inviting guests to spend the night at Team Riley Headquarters. Amazing, right?! I know what you’re thinking, and yes, you can take control of Riley’s emotions. All of them. More than I ever thought could or should be here. Anyway, please be gentle with her. I just love our girl so much!”

There are a couple different bedrooms in the Airbnb, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The one on the left takes after Joy’s character, with bright yellow walls and furniture and a large circular bed. The other bedroom is inspired by Anxiety’s character and features statement colors of purple and orange, with lots of fur.

Various pictures hang on the walls of each room, giving guests various hints into Riley’s life.

“The room modeled after Anger features a scene in the movie where Riley experiences anger after finding out that there would be no dessert served with dinner,” according the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “The room modeled after Sadness features cloud lamps hanging from the ceiling and dangling blue beads that represent teardrops.”

According to The Points Guy, there is also a room dedicated to Ennui, “the feeling of boredom or ‘blah.’” The Airbnb also has two bathrooms and accommodates four guests.

What are people saying about the Airbnb?

Because the Airbnb is only open for a select few days, booking is already closed. However, those who have snagged a spot at the location have given an inside look at what it’s like to be immersed in the world of “Inside Out 2″.

One social media user posted his top five favorite features of the Airbnb, including the memory room, the bedrooms and the illuminated control panel:

Another TikTok user posted her husband’s reaction to the themed rooms.

While booking for the Airbnb is closed, Airbnb has posted photos of each room on its website, giving viewers a peek into Riley’s emotional headquarters.

“Icons take you inside worlds that only existed in your imagination,” Brian Chesky, Airbnb co-founder and CEO, told Las Vegas Now. “As life becomes increasingly digital, we’re focused on bringing more magic into the real world. With Icons, we’ve created the most extraordinary experiences on Earth.”