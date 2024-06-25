The cast of the "Downton Abbey" are pictured. Fans of the show can visit filming locations of the show in the U.K.

Summertime is here, and with it, the social season.

According to People, the season began in the 17th century, lasting from April to August as a marker for young ladies to be introduced to “upper-crust society.” The social season includes balls, parties, concerts and events — all ways people can socialize with one another.

Fans of Regency dramas — as well as any other period dramas — will recall the memorable and cinematic scenes of young ladies, dressed in dazzling dresses, locking eyes with eligible young bachelors as they take to the dance floor.

If you’re hungry for a taste of “Pride and Prejudice” romance or a bit of “Downton Abbey” drama, you might want to revise your summer vacation plans to include some of the most electrifying places in the U.K., all with connections to some of the most beloved stories that end in “happily ever after.”

So, pull on some silk gloves and lace up your boots. Now is the time to promenade along some of the best period drama-themed locations.

Places to visit for period drama fans

‘Bridgerton’ real-life locations

No. 1 Royal Crescent : The building is the exterior of the Featherington house in the “Bridgerton” series.

: The building is the exterior of the Featherington house in the “Bridgerton” series. Castle Howard : In “Bridgerton,” this building is the home of the Duke of Hastings.

: In “Bridgerton,” this building is the home of the Duke of Hastings. Syon House/Syon Park Conservatory : Syon House is a smaller version of Buckingham Palace in “Bridgerton,” as seen in “Queen Charlotte.” Syon Park Conservatory marks the place Lady Danbury hosted her ball in Season 2 of the show.

: Syon House is a smaller version of Buckingham Palace in “Bridgerton,” as seen in “Queen Charlotte.” Syon Park Conservatory marks the place Lady Danbury hosted her ball in Season 2 of the show. The Ranger’s House : This home is the Bridgerton family home, located in London. According to Town and Country, the house was built in 1723.

: This home is the Bridgerton family home, located in London. According to Town and Country, the house was built in 1723. Old Royal Naval College : “In season two, it is where Eloise and Penelope walk through the market and when young boys hand out the latest dispatch from Lady Whistledown,” according to Town and Country. “Plus, the College serves as many London street exteriors in the series.”

: “In season two, it is where Eloise and Penelope walk through the market and when young boys hand out the latest dispatch from Lady Whistledown,” according to Town and Country. “Plus, the College serves as many London street exteriors in the series.” Hampton Court Palace : In “Bridgerton,” the palace is used for Queen Charlotte’s ball in season three. It is also used for scenes with the queen’s court as well as Anthony and Edwina’s wedding reception, according to Town and Country.

: In “Bridgerton,” the palace is used for Queen Charlotte’s ball in season three. It is also used for scenes with the queen’s court as well as Anthony and Edwina’s wedding reception, according to Town and Country. Holburne Museum of Art : Located in Bath, this building served as Lady Danbury’s house in the “Bridgerton” series.

: Located in Bath, this building served as Lady Danbury’s house in the “Bridgerton” series. St. James Church: Located in Piccadilly, London, this church is where Antony and Edwina almost get married in Season 2 of “Bridgerton.”

‘Pride and Prejudice’ real-life locations

Chatsworth House : According to Buzzfeed, this is Mr. Darcy’s mansion in Pemberly in the 2005 version of “Pride and Prejudice.” It is located in Derbyshire.

: According to Buzzfeed, this is Mr. Darcy’s mansion in Pemberly in the 2005 version of “Pride and Prejudice.” It is located in Derbyshire. Stourhead Garden : This is the place in which you can find the Temple of Apollo, the same pavilion where Mr. Darcy confesses his love to Elizabeth Bennet in the 2005 film “Pride and Prejudice.”

: This is the place in which you can find the Temple of Apollo, the same pavilion where Mr. Darcy confesses his love to Elizabeth Bennet in the 2005 film “Pride and Prejudice.” Groombridge Place : Located in Kent, this is the home of the Bennet family.

: Located in Kent, this is the home of the Bennet family. Stanage Edge : Visit Derbyshire to see the iconic place where Elizabeth stands on a cliff and looks over the countryside.

: Visit Derbyshire to see the iconic place where Elizabeth stands on a cliff and looks over the countryside. Basildon Park : This building appears as Netherfield Park in “Pride and Prejudice.”

: This building appears as Netherfield Park in “Pride and Prejudice.” Burghley House: The manor is Lady Catherine’s home in the film, located in Lincolnshire.

‘Downton Abbey’ real-life locations

Highclere Castle : This castle is the “namesake estate” in the series and movie, according to Condé Nast Traveler. It is located in Hampshire, England.

: This castle is the “namesake estate” in the series and movie, according to Condé Nast Traveler. It is located in Hampshire, England. Lacock Village : This location was used for many scenes in Downton Abbey. It can be found in the Wiltshire county of England.

: This location was used for many scenes in Downton Abbey. It can be found in the Wiltshire county of England. Wentworth Woodhouse: Found in Yorkshire, the location was used for scenes shot at Harewood House.

Other must-see places in the UK

Of course, there are plenty of other locations that are worth a visit, including the Tower of London, Stonehenge and Edinburgh Castle. You might want to consider adding one or several of these places to your itinerary when you visit