In light of “Bridgerton” Season 3′s recent release, the period-piece romance is, once again, all the rage.

But the series’ mature content isn’t for everyone. According to IMDb, “Bridgerton” is rated TV-MA for severe nudity, sexuality and language.

If you want a more closed-door romance, or something more family-friendly, or perhaps you already watch “Brigerton” and you are searching for similar shows, there is plenty out there.

Here are 10 period-piece romance shows similar to “Bridgerton” but without the mature content.

10 ‘Bridgerton’ alternatives

‘The Buccaneers’

A group of young American women are sent to London in search of well-to-do husbands and titles. The women have an unconventional, extroverted nature which clashes with English high society. They must learn to navigate social codes and form lasting romantic relationships.

Rated: TV-14.

Where to watch: Apple TV+.

‘Poldark’

When Capt. Ross Poldark (Aidan Turner) returns to Cornwall after the American Revolutionary War, he discovers how much his life changed during his absence. His father has died and the woman he loved married another man.

Rated: TV-14.

Where to watch: Acorn TV, Amazon Prime Video.

‘The Artful Dodger’

Set in Australia in the 1850s, 15 years after “Oliver Twist,” the Artful Dodger (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) has left behind pickpocketing to become a surgeon.

He is captivated by Lady Belle (Maia Mitchell), the governor’s daughter, who hopes to become the world’s first female surgeon. Dodger is split between pursuing an impossible romance in high society and returning to the criminal underworld.

Rated: TV-14.

Where to watch: Hulu.

‘The Crown’

Based on Queen Elizabeth II’s life, “The Crown” chronicles events from the early reign of Elizabeth to the lives of her children. The series begins during the 1940s, when Elizabeth ascended the throne at 25 years old.

Rated: TV-MA.

Where to watch: Netflix.

‘Emma’ (2009)

Emma Woodhouse (Romola Garai) is beautiful, smart and wealthy. She fancies herself an expert matchmaker and repeatedly tries to pair off her friends, but has no plans of settling down herself.

When she attempts to matchmake for her newest protégé, her plans backfire and Emma is forced to recognize her own shortcomings and immaturity.

Rated: TV-PG.

Where to watch: Peacock.

‘The Gilded Age’

In the wake of her father’s death, Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) moves from rural Pennsylvania to New York City to live with her aunts, Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) and Ada Brook (Cynthia Nixon).

Marian inadvertently becomes entwined in a social feud between her aunts and several wealthy, pompous neighbors. She must decide if she wants to follow the traditional path set for her or follow inspiration from radical modern culture.

Rated: TV-MA.

Where to watch: Max.

‘North & South’ (2004)

When Margaret Hale (Daniela Denby-Ashe) is forced to move from her rural Southern town to the industrial northern town of Milton, she clashes with the townspeople and is repulsed by all the noise and dirt.

Mill owner John Thornton (Richard Armitage) is a manifestation of everything Margaret hates about the North. But as Margaret softens her angst for the North, she develops a soft spot for the hard lives of the millworkers. As her circumstances push her closer to John, Margaret realizes that two opposites can love each other.

Rated: TV-PG.

Where to watch: Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, Britbox.

‘Vanity Fair’

Determined to escape poverty, Rebecca Sharp (Olivia Cooke) is willing to do whatever it takes to reach the height of English society — never mind the consequences. In her attempts to advance her status, she employs manipulation, forbidden romances and feuds, breaking hearts and losing out on fortunes along the way.

Rated: TV-14.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video.

‘Victoria’

Following King William IV’s death in 1837, a young Queen Victoria (Jenna Coleman) and Prince Albert (Tom Hughes) ascend the throne. Following advisement from her husband Albert and the prime minister, Lord Melbourne (Rufus Sewell), the timid queen begins to flourish.

Rated: TV-PG.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video.

‘Beecham House’

A former soldier of the East India Company, John Beecham (Tom Bateman), buys the Beecham House, a mansion in New Delhi, to start a new life with his family.

John carries a secret with him, which he is determined to keep from his new friends and neighbors.

Rated: TV-14.

Where to watch: Apple TV+.