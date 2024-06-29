Fireworks explode over Stadium of Fire at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, July 2, 2022.

Summer is in full swing, and as June comes to a close, a ton of clothing and retail stores are having summer sales and end of season discounts.

With soaring temperatures ahead of the Fourth of July, you may want to make the most of the holiday by investing in some light summer dresses, shirts and shorts — especially if you’re planning on inviting over family and friends, hosting a barbecue or taking a dip in the pool.

Here are some of the best clothing discounts and patriotic styles this summer.

Best summer clothing sales

Abercrombie & Fitch : Shop almost everything — including dresses, tops, bottoms and swimwear — for 20% off.

: Shop almost everything — including dresses, tops, bottoms and swimwear — for 20% off. Amazon : Amazon Prime Day is July 16-17. Here are some early fashion sales to consider.

: Amazon Prime Day is July 16-17. Here are some early fashion sales to consider. Anthropologie : Take an extra 50% off clothing, accessories and beauty products.

: Take an extra 50% off clothing, accessories and beauty products. Boden : Shop summer styles for up to 50% off, including colorful summer dresses and swimsuits.

: Shop summer styles for up to 50% off, including colorful summer dresses and swimsuits. Carter’s : If your kiddos need some new summer styles, shop Carter’s summer clearance event.

: If your kiddos need some new summer styles, shop Carter’s summer clearance event. Crocs : Shop for shoes up to 50% off.

: Shop for shoes up to 50% off. Gap : There are many styles and markdowns on sale for up to 50% off. Snag some summer basics now.

: There are many styles and markdowns on sale for up to 50% off. Snag some summer basics now. Hollister : Select styles — including pants, shorts, tank tops and shirts — are up to 40% off.

: Select styles — including pants, shorts, tank tops and shirts — are up to 40% off. H&M : There’s a massive sale on summer styles for up to 60% off.

: There’s a massive sale on summer styles for up to 60% off. J. Crew : Shop an extra 60% off all sale styles using the promo code JULY.

: Shop an extra 60% off all sale styles using the promo code JULY. Levi’s : Save 30% off all shorts and 40% off the end of season sale.

: Save 30% off all shorts and 40% off the end of season sale. Macy’s : Save 20-50% off summer hits.

: Save 20-50% off summer hits. Madewell : Shop an extra 30% off the end of season sale using the promo code COOLDOWN.

: Shop an extra 30% off the end of season sale using the promo code COOLDOWN. Nike : Save 20% off select styles, including sneakers and athletic clothing.

: Save 20% off select styles, including sneakers and athletic clothing. Old Navy : Find a variety of discounted clothes and styles for the Fourth of July.

: Find a variety of discounted clothes and styles for the Fourth of July. REI : Save on summer clothing deals. Sale ends July 4.

: Save on summer clothing deals. Sale ends July 4. Summersalt: Shop 30% off swimwear and coverups.

Best Fourth of July styles