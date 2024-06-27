College football players, from left, Donovan Jackson, Dawand Jones, Matthew Jones and Luke Wypler excuse each other's reaches while enjoying plates of Applebee's Boneless Wings on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Applebee's and other restaurants will be offering deals this summer, including on the Fourth of July.

The Fourth of July is fast approaching, meaning it’s time to pull out your sparklers, Roman candles, kiddie pools, and red, white and blue streamers ... and, of course, good food that will keep the whole family in the celebratory spirit.

Looking to save time by ordering out for the party? Here are some Fourth of July dining-out food deals that will allow you to cut corners while not breaking the bank.

Where can I get meals for cheap for the Fourth of July?

Applebee’s

Applebee’s is offering a summer-long deal on appetizers for “late night diners,” according to Retail Me Not. “Late night hours” vary by location, per Applebee’s, so you’ll have to be on top of your local Applebee’s to take advantage of this deal — but the rewards are great if you do.

You can get half-off on crowd-pleasers like America’s Favorite Boneless Wings, mozzarella sticks, spinach and artichoke dip, and chicken wonton tacos, according to Applebee’s.

Marco’s Pizza

If you use the code FIERY at checkout at Marco’s Pizza, you can get large pizzas starting at $8.99, per Marco’s. Alternately, you can apply MEGAMEAL to get a large pizza and an order of Cheezybread and CinnaSquares for $19.99.

If you apply FREESTARRY (or FREESTARRYCA if you live in California) you can get a two-liter Starry drink along with your purchase of a large Fiery Pizza and Cheezybread. These offers are available for a limited time.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse is offering a multitude of deals right now. Kids can get a free Joey meal every Monday. Tuesdays and Wednesdays feature deals on lobster or steak and chicken, respectively.

Perfect for large crowds, you can get a Bloomin’ Bundle family-style meal for $12.50 a person. The Bloomin Bundle includes sides, salad and a main course.

Red Robin

In honor of the Fourth of July, Red Robin just released a towering “Gold Medal” burger with three burger patties. Guests who can stomach 18 ounces of burger have the opportunity for a feature on Red Robin’s website.

To wash it down, you can order the limited-time-only Star Spangled Spritzer, which blends Sprite with raspberry and tops off with blue cotton candy.

While these patriotism-themed foods aren’t on sale, Red Robin is also offering $4 deals this summer, available from Mondays to Thursdays, per Fast Food Club.

Smashburger

Smashburger is holding $1 Tot Thursdays right now, which is just as delicious as it sounds. For a limited time only, get a single order of tater tots for just a dollar.

Where can I get dessert deals for the Fourth of July?

Auntie Anne’s

Auntie Anne’s is selling watermelon-flavored Lemonade Frost, Lemonade Mixer and Frozen Lemonade until Aug. 25, according to QSR Magazine. While not any cheaper than their regular lemonades, these drinks are sure to please and excite the family.

Krispy Kreme

Per Retail Me Not, Krispy Kreme is featuring the “Star Spangled Dozen” right now, which includes nine Fourth of July-themed donuts and then three glazers of your choice. Additionally, if you visit a participating location anytime between now and the Fourth of July while wearing red, white and blue, you can get a free glazed donut, per Krispy Kreme.

Cinnabon

Cinnabon is offering a delicious dessert special right now: the S’mores Cookie BonBite Sandwich.

“These treats are made of two BonBites each wrapped in a chocolate s’mores cookie featuring gooey marshmallows, melt-in-your-mouth chocolate, and a graham cracker crunch, stuck together by a swirl our their signature cream cheese frosting,” says Dexerto. These sandwiches are available for a limited time only.

Plus, on June 24, Cinnabon introduced several new variety packs, per Fast Food Club. Flavors include Oreo, turtle, caramel and more.

Baked by Melissa

Baked by Melissa is offering the perfect deal for large Fourth of July gatherings: Get the “Party in the USA” 100-cupcake pack for a $20 discount using PARTY20, according to Retail Me Not. These bite-sized treats are perfect for big family parties this summer.

Baskin Robbins

In honor of the Fourth of July, Baskin Robbins will get you 50% off on your second order of sundaes with the code BEACHDAY. You can also apply FIREWORK to get a $5 discount on a Polar Pizza Ice Cream Treat or COOL to receive a $2.50 discount on a milkshake. All of these codes work for a limited time only through the Baskin Robbins app or website.