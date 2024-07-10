On Friday, July 12 only, guests who purchase any dozen at regular price can receive an Original Glazed dozen for just 87 cents; use code "BDAY" to redeem online.

Krispy Kreme is honoring 87 years in the doughnut business with a deal for their customers.

On Friday, July 12, customers can enjoy a dozen original glazed donuts for 87 cents when they purchase any dozen at regular price, per Krispy Kreme. A typical Krispy Kreme dozen costs between $8 and $14 depending on where you live and the doughnuts you purchase, as previously reported by the Deseret News.

The deal is only available on Friday while supplies last. It can be applied to online orders when you use the code: BDAY.

The deal varies depending on where the doughnuts are purchased. In-store customers can buy two 87-cent dozens but online customers are limited to one 87-cent dozen.

“Treating our fans on our birthday is a long-time tradition,” said Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme, per a press release. “A dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just 87 cents when you buy any dozen is a sweet way for us to thank our fans who have kept us going all these years.”

Krispy Kreme was founded by Vernon Rudolph on July 13, 1937. Rudolph purchased a recipe for the yeast-raised doughnuts from a New Orleans French chef and began selling the doughnuts to local grocery stores in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, according to the official Krispy Kreme website.

The smell of hot doughnuts attracted passersbys to the doughnut kitchen, and they started asking if hot doughnuts were available for purchase.

So Rudolph carved a hole into the wall and began selling his doughnuts directly to customers.

More than eight decades later, customers still keep an eye out for the “Hot Now” sign in hopes they can score a warm original glazed doughnut.

Krispy Kreme has hundreds of international locations and sells a wide variety of flavors such as Caramel Kreme Crunch, Oreo Cookies and Kreme and Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles.