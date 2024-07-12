A fan who ran onto the pitch takes a video selfie with France's Kylian Mbappe during a semifinal match between Spain and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

Narcissism and its accompanying effects are becoming a trend on social media, with users seemingly becoming more and more aware of abusive behaviors associated with narcissism.

According to Mindsite, because victims of narcissism often suffer “behind closed doors,” social media has turned into a place of affirmation. “The desire to share painful, often hidden, experiences is also drawing people to narcissism content on TikTok,” says the article.

But what exactly is narcissism? Is it just a trend, or is it an actual epidemic?

The rise of narcissism

Narcissism is an enlarged sense of self-importance and a need for admiration, or, as the New York Times put it, “a drive to feel special and unique.”

The desire to feel special isn’t necessarily a bad thing. But traits such as these can become an issue when people depend upon feelings of superiority and value it above all else.

Craig Malkin, author of “Rethinking Narcissism,” told the New York Times that people in this frame of mind will display the “triple E,” which includes “entitlement, exploitation and a lack of empathy.”

Narcissistic personality disorder, according to Psychology Today, is rare. However, narcissistic tendencies are increasing among young people, especially in the world of social media.

Newport Institute reported that high social media use often predicts higher levels of narcissism — particularly grandiose narcissism — which involves feelings of high entitlement and superiority.

The institute pointed out that social media narcissism does not necessarily indicate that someone has narcissistic personality disorder. But a study done in 2018 found that “participants who posted large quantities of photos and selfies showed a 25 percent increase in narcissism.”

According to Ascend, even if someone isn’t in the small percentage of those who have pathological narcissism, technology has normalized narcissistic behavior.

“In a real-world office, if you walk around telling everybody how great you are, ignoring what they say, and sharing everything you do with others (including what your cat had for breakfast), you’d be deemed quite obnoxious as a colleague,” per Ascend.

“But in the digital world this will make you an influencer. In that sense, we are all nudged to behave like narcissists when we are on the internet. Though we may criticize those who show narcissistic tendencies on Snapchat, Instagram, TikTok, and the like, the algorithms on these platforms reward those behaviors with viral exposure in the form of likes and views.”

What’s worse is that the fame and validation is short-lived, lasting only a few seconds or minutes before crashing back down to base level. The result, according to Ascend, is that “our insecurities may even increase, particularly if we’ve posted something vulnerable.

“The result is a vicious cycle whereby we engage in narcissistic rituals to get others’ attention and positive reinforcement.” Unfortunately, the effects can ooze into other parts of life, influencing work and home environments.

Other than social media, Psychology Today suggests that grade inflation at schools may contribute to narcissistic tendencies. Students’ evaluations in the form of grades may impact their self-esteem, regardless of actual merit.

How can I recognize narcissism?

If you feel you might be falling victim to narcissistic behavior, there are ways to cope.

According to Newport Institute, taking a break from social media might be a great way to reflect and do something creative. Pay more attention to how you feel and avoid “doom scrolling.”

Additionally, try taking your focus away from what others might think. Cultivate friendships and relationships with supportive people.

WebMD suggests several steps for recognizing narcissistic behavior, including educating yourself. Understand the differences between narcissistic personality disorder and general tendencies.

Set your own boundaries and make them clear to others, even if this might cause tension. It is not your job to manage or control another individual’s emotions, especially someone who is exhibiting narcissistic behavior.

In addition, creating a support system and learning how to communicate effectively are ways you can find structure. Often, being around someone with narcissistic tendencies can create confusion and insecurity. Find people you can talk to and seek help from.

Lastly, seek professional help if needed. Therapy might not necessarily cure what is happening, but it may help. Intervention is key.