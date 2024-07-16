Amazon’s new sub same-day fulfillment facility, dubbed SUT1, in Salt Lake City is pictured on Dec. 9, 2021. Amazon Prime Day begins on Tuesday, July 16, and runs through Wednesday, July 17.

Amazon Prime Day in nearly here, which makes it time to begin scoping out the best deals available on clothing, home, beauty, tech and more.

To save you some time, we dug through the sale for the best Amazon dupe on sale this year during prime day. We found Lululemon dupes, Patagonia dupes, shoe dupes and accessory dupes.

Disclaimer: The Deseret News may earn a small commission when you buy through links on this page.

Prime Day begins on Tuesday, July 16 and runs through Wednesday, July 17.

Here are some of the best dupes available on sale during 2024 Amazon Prime Day.

Women’s workout clothing

A nearly identical match for Lululemon’s ultra-soft Align leggings, but for a fraction of the cost. Available in a range of colors and sizes.

Amazon rating: 5 stars.

Prime sale price: $13.49 ($26.99).

With more 28,400 five-star reviews on Amazon, this dupe has proven to be a worthy match for the Lululemon Align tank.

“Have to say first that I am a die hard lululemon fan,” one Amazon reviewer wrote, “I had heard about these online and wanted to give them a try as an alternative for summer camp, as I could spend less and buy more colors to mix and match. WOW! For the money you can’t go wrong.”

Amazon rating: 4.4 stars.

Prime sale price: $22.99 ($26.99).

This dupe has the same look and feel as the Lululemon Wunder leggings — which cost from $98 to $129 per pair. You could get several of this dupe in an array of colors for less than a single pair of the original Wunder leggings.

Amazon rating: 4.2 stars.

Prime sale price: $14.99 (was $17.99).

It’s not an identical match, but this dupe does come close for at an affordable cost.

Amazon rating: 4.3 stars.

Prime sale price: $30.99 (was $39.99).

You can get a replica of Outdoor Voices tennis dress for less than half the cost. Its also got a lot of the same color options available on the original.

Amazon rating: 4.5 stars.

Prime sale price: $37.99 (was $49.99).

Women’s clothing

Fall is approaching. In a few months, a nice fleece will come in handy. This Patagonia fleece dupe is on sale from an already cut cost. It is available in lots of fun colors in a wide range of sizes.

Amazon rating: 4.6 stars.

Prime sale price: $14.90 (was $47.50).

If you love the classic Patagonia puffer coat, but hate the cost — this one is for you. It’s just $14.90 during Prime Day.

Amazon rating: 4.5 stars.

Prime sale price: $14.90 (was $47.50).

Here is another Patagonia dupe with high ratings from Amazon shoppers.

“Now I have a bunch of these vests. I wear them in All seasons. And I do love them. They’re very light, easy to zip up and the quality and the price. And the style is amazing. I wear them to work and I just love them. I will definitely be purchasing more colors,” one reviewer wrote.

Amazon rating: 4.4 stars.

Prime sale price: $25.90 (was $47.50).

There are dozens of Lululemon Scuba hoodie dupes out there, but you can’t beat this dupe’s Prime Day sale cost. It’s got an identical look to the original Scuba sweatshirt in a line of similar color options.

Amazon rating: 4.1 stars.

Prime sale price: $18.49 (was $39.99).

Amazon customers gave this top high reviews for it’s soft fabric, range of colors and flattering fit.

“There’s NOTHING that I dislike about this top!!! It’s perfect, it’s a thick material, it’s super soft & it fits perfectly!!” an Amazon review reads.

Amazon rating: 4.1 stars.

Prime sale price: $19.99 (was $32.99).

Shoes

Ugg slippers are all the rage, but they aren’t easy on the bank account. The Ugg Scuffette slippers cost $95, you can get this duper for $18 during Prime Day.

Amazon Rating: 4.5 stars.

Prime sale price: $18.39 (was $22.99).

These slippers are missing the Tazz border seen on the Ugg version, but they are identical otherwise.

“I love these! I am not one to spend a lot of money on UGGS, but when I saw these look alike slippers, I had to try them. They are so comfortable and soft and the soles are so strong, I wear them everywhere,” an Amazon reviewer wrote. “Worth the money and I think they look better than the UGGS.”

Amazon rating: 4.4 stars.

Prime sale price: $39.70 (was $59.95).

More Ugg slipper dupes for a fraction of the cost of the real thing.

Amazon rating: 4.4 stars.

Prime sale price: $26.39 (was $32.99).

The ballet flat fad won’t last forever, so if you want to hop on the trend at a discounted price, now is the time to do it. These flats look just like the Sam Edelman ones in nearly all the same color options.

Amazon rating: 4.2 stars.

Prime sale price: $27.93 (was $39.99).

These Vans’ dupes have nearly 10,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Buyers note the shoe’s comfort, fit and price and reasons they like them!

Amazon rating: 4.2 stars.

Prime sale price: $23.87 (was $50).

These go-to summer slides are on sale for a deal during Prime Day.

“These are the most comfortable things I have ever put on my feet!! Every step feels kinda like walking on a slightly squishy/pillowy type feel with a bit of firmness too,” one reviewer wrote.

Amazon rating: 4.3 stars.

Prime sale prices: $23.99 (was $35.99).

Accessories

Spice up your jewelry collection for just $6! These earrings look just like the Blue Nile Love Knot earring at a reasonable cost.

Amazon rating: 4.4 stars.

Prime sale price: $5.70 (was $19).

Stock up on sunglasses during Prime Day! For a fragment of the cost, you can get these Ray-Ban sunglass dupes! Over 13,300 buyers gave these sunglasses a five-star rating.

Amazon rating: 4.4 stars.

Prime sale price: $12.74 (was $15.99).

It’s not an identical match, but this Amazon bag has a similar look and durability.

“This bag is of good quality and seems durable to last for a while. Its fashionable and an adaptable accessory,” wrote one reviewer. “Despite its compact size, it offers ample storage space, making it the perfect bag for vacations or daily wear.”

Amazon rating: 5 stars.

Prime sale price: $9.99 (was $19.99).

Endnote: Products linked in this article are independently chosen and not sponsored. We try to update links when possible, but note that deals and prices can change at the discretion of the retailer.