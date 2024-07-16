The Open Championship, golf’s final major tournament of the season, is coming up this weekend.
Whether you’re a big golf fan or not, the British Open is a great opportunity to gather with friends and family.
Here are ideas for a golf-themed party that will delight people of all ages and interest levels.
Decorations for golf party
Transform your home into a golfers’ paradise with these creative, vibrant decorations.
- Flower centerpiece: Create a stunning centerpiece by filling a clear vase with golf balls and then sticking in flowers. This eye-catching display will be the focal point of your table. Here’s a beautiful example from Pinterest.
- Party banner: String together mini golf balls or golf ball-shaped cutouts to create a festive banner. Hang it above your main party area to add sporty flair to the celebration. If you’re not in the mood for DIY, here’s a $4.99 golf-themed party banner you can get from Amazon.
- Golf napkins: Choose napkins with golf-themed designs. Here are some creative options, decorated with balls and flags, from Oriental Trading.
- Table runner: A green table runner will tie together the meal visually. You can make one yourself with green felt or artificial turf or you can buy one online. Here’s a $12.99 option from Amazon.
- Golf-themed music: Keep the party ambience festive and golf-themed by listening to music that celebrates golf. Yatta Golf suggests “Straight Down the Middle” by Bing Crosby, “Double Bogey Blues” by Mickey Jones and “I Hate Golf, But I Still Love to Play” by Ivan Peralta. Spotify has golf-themed playlists available, too.
Golf-themed food
Delight your guests with these delicious, golf-related snacks.
- Golf ball cake: Bake or order a round cake decorated to look like a golf ball, or frost a cake to look like a golf course. Here’s a hole-in-one-themed idea from Love and Olive Oil.
- Golf cheese ball: Serve up a delicious charcuterie board with green fruit like peas, bell peppers and kiwis arranged to look like a green and a giant golf cheese ball to top things off. Here’s a recipe from Best Appetizers.
- Golf flag pretzel sticks: Dip pretzel sticks or simply decorate them with flags in honor of golf’s iconic flags. Here’s a visual from Pinterest.
- Golf ball truffles: Dipped truffles can look like little golf balls. These adorable bite-sized treats are perfect for guests of all ages. Here’s a recipe idea that comes with putting green brownies from Sugar Hero.
- Limeade: This refreshing drink will quench the thirst of your guests and look thematically green, too. For extra points, serve lime lemonade in cups decorated with golf balls. Here’s a recipe idea from Now Cook This!