Australia's Jason Day lines up a putt on the practice green ahead of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Troon golf club in Troon, Scotland, Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

The Open Championship, golf’s final major tournament of the season, is coming up this weekend.

Whether you’re a big golf fan or not, the British Open is a great opportunity to gather with friends and family.

Here are ideas for a golf-themed party that will delight people of all ages and interest levels.

Decorations for golf party

Transform your home into a golfers’ paradise with these creative, vibrant decorations.

Flower centerpiece : Create a stunning centerpiece by filling a clear vase with golf balls and then sticking in flowers. This eye-catching display will be the focal point of your table. Here’s a beautiful example from Pinterest.

: Create a stunning centerpiece by filling a clear vase with golf balls and then sticking in flowers. This eye-catching display will be the focal point of your table. Here’s a beautiful example from Pinterest. Party banner : String together mini golf balls or golf ball-shaped cutouts to create a festive banner. Hang it above your main party area to add sporty flair to the celebration. If you’re not in the mood for DIY, here’s a $4.99 golf-themed party banner you can get from Amazon.

: String together mini golf balls or golf ball-shaped cutouts to create a festive banner. Hang it above your main party area to add sporty flair to the celebration. If you’re not in the mood for DIY, here’s a $4.99 golf-themed party banner you can get from Amazon. Golf napkins : Choose napkins with golf-themed designs. Here are some creative options, decorated with balls and flags, from Oriental Trading.

: Choose napkins with golf-themed designs. Here are some creative options, decorated with balls and flags, from Oriental Trading. Table runner : A green table runner will tie together the meal visually. You can make one yourself with green felt or artificial turf or you can buy one online. Here’s a $12.99 option from Amazon.

: A green table runner will tie together the meal visually. You can make one yourself with green felt or artificial turf or you can buy one online. Here’s a $12.99 option from Amazon. Golf-themed music: Keep the party ambience festive and golf-themed by listening to music that celebrates golf. Yatta Golf suggests “Straight Down the Middle” by Bing Crosby, “Double Bogey Blues” by Mickey Jones and “I Hate Golf, But I Still Love to Play” by Ivan Peralta. Spotify has golf-themed playlists available, too.

Golf-themed food

Delight your guests with these delicious, golf-related snacks.