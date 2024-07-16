Alanna Francom loads items into the trunk of her car in the Costco parking lot in Murray on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

Good news for those who like to be prepared: The food bucket of your dreams is available at Costco for only $79.99.

Readywise’s “apocalypse” bucket went viral this summer, according to Today.com.

Offering 150 servings of food that have a shelf life of 25 years, the Readywise bucket might be able to satisfy even the pickiest eaters.

What’s in the Readywise food bucket?

The bucket comes with a variety of dehydrated or freeze-dried meals designed to sustain individuals during emergencies with a balance of carbohydrates, proteins and fats essential for maintaining energy, according to Costco.

To make any of these meals, just add water.

Six servings creamy pasta and vegetables

Twelve servings cheesy macaroni

Twelve servings pasta alfredo

Ten servings white rice

Six servings gluten-free teriyaki rice

Six servings gluten-free tomato basil soup with pasta

Six servings gluten-free potato pot pie

Six servings chicken noodle soup

Twelve servings apple cinnamon cereal

Twelve servings brown sugar and maple multigrain cereal

Six servings crunchy granola

Sixteen servings vanilla pudding

Twenty-four servings whey milk alternative

Sixteen servings orange drink

The meals are designed to retain their shape, color, taste and nutritional value over time, per Costco.

“In a world where disruptions have become the norm, the Comprehensive Bucket Assortment from ReadyWise stands as a symbol of your commitment to being prepared,” reads the product’s official description. “It’s a tangible reminder that taking charge of your preparedness can mean the difference between uncertainty and confidence, between anxiety and stability. So, go beyond mere food storage — embrace readiness with ReadyWise.”

Will the bucket really stay good for 25 years?

The Readywise food bucket has gone viral on social media, with some saying they’ll save it to prepare for the apocalypse and with others saying they’ll use it for tamer situations, like camping, according to Today.com.

Studies indicate that, so long as you use freeze-dried food like Readywise’s in about 25 to 30 years, you’ll be fine, per Valley Food Storage.

Readywise recommends storing the food in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and extreme temperatures.

Social media influencer Jeffrey Eisner (@pressureluckcooking on Instagram), who has authored multiple recipe books and frequently conducts food reviews, caught wind of the 150-serving bucket in early July. Now, he’s conducting a methodical sampling and review of every meal in the bucket — those who are interested may follow along on his Instagram.