Disneyland has now been open for nearly 70 years. Opening day was July 17, 1955, and the park has gone through major changes since then.

The opening 10 weeks saw a million visitors in the park. Now around 20 million people attend the park each year.

“To all who come to this happy place: Welcome. Disneyland is your land,” Walt Disney once said, according to Travel + Leisure.

Here’s a look at how Disneyland compares from opening day to now.

Admission price

1955: $1 — estimates put that price to $11.23 in today’s dollars, per Fortune

$1 — estimates put that price to $11.23 in today’s dollars, per Fortune 2024: Average $104-194 for a one-day, one-park admission

Number of visitors per day

1955: 22,000 invited guests

22,000 invited guests 2024: 71,000 guests

How many rides are in the park

1955: 35 original rides

35 original rides 2024: 49 rides across Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park

Number of food vendors in the park

1955: 16 places to eat

16 places to eat 2024: More than 120 places to grab a bite

Square acreage of the park

1955: 160 acres

160 acres 2024: 500 acres

While much has changed, Disney has continued to capture a magic that draws millions to spend time watching the parades, riding the rides and spending time in “the most magical place on Earth.”

In this Jan. 22, 2015, file photo, visitors follow Mickey Mouse for photos at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. Disneyland, the original theme park, opened in 1955. Company founder Walt Disney oversaw its construction on a 65-hectare (160-acre) orange farm in what was then a semi-rural part of Orange County. The park’s original four themed areas — Fantasyland, Frontierland, Adventureland and Tomorrowland — were later joined by Critter Country and New Orleans Square. A Star Wars-themed expansion is in the works. | Jae C. Hong

A family takes a photo in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, April 30, 2021. The iconic theme park in Southern California that was closed under the state's strict virus rules swung open its gates Friday and some visitors came in cheering and screaming with happiness. | Jae Hong

Employees take a photo on Main Street before the gates open at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, April 30, 2021. The iconic theme park in Southern California that was closed under the state's strict virus rules swung open its gates Friday and some visitors came in cheering and screaming with happiness. | Jae Hong

Spectators watch the premiere of World of Color water show at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, June 10, 2010. | Jae C. Hong

The World Premiere of Disney's "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides" at Disneyland on May 7, 2011 in Anaheim, California. | Eric Charbonneau

Utah Utes linebacker Devin Lloyd, Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising, Utah Utes wide receiver Britain Covey and Utah Utes defensive end Mika Tafua wave to fans during a parade at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, as part of events leading up to the Rose Bowl. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham flashes a “U” during a parade at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, as part of events leading up to the Rose Bowl. | Jeffrey_Allred

Utah Utes defensive tackle Aliki Vimahi, Utah Utes defensive end Van Fillinger and Utah Utes defensive end Miki Suguturaga pose with Caesar and Nathan Rodriguez as players walk through Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, as part of events leading up to the Rose Bowl. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Disney Executives, characters and guests stand in front of the refurbished Castle during Disney's 50th Anniversary Global Celebration Event at Disneyland in Anaheim, May 5, 2005. A group of seven Disney fanatics from Sidney on a 32-day trip to every Disney park in the world planned to finish on Sept. 30, the last day of 50th anniversary festivities at the original Disneyland in Anaheim. | ANN JOHANSSON

Disney characters from the movie "Beauty and the Beast," Beast and Belle, dance during a parade along Main Street at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. Wednesday, May 4, 2005. | DAMIAN DOVARGANES

The submarine "Scout" takes Disneyland guests on an undersea adventure Monday, June 11, 2007, in Anaheim, Calif. The Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage ride opened to the public today at Disneyland, and it proved so popular that voyagers waited in line up to five hours to cast off. After nearly a half-century, there's been an extreme makeover of Disneyland's "Submarine Voyage" ride. Disneyland closed down the submarine ride a decade ago and spent 70-million dollars to construct a state-of-the-art attraction. The attraction reopened today at the theme park with a new story line, shiny new coral reefs and something not envisioned when it debuted in 1959, an alternate experience for disabled visitors. | Ben Margot

Actress Anne Hathaway poses with Mickey Mouse, right and Minnie Mouse as she arrives, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2004, at the world premiere of Walt Disney Pictures' "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement," at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. Hathaway plays Princess Mia Thermopolis. | DAMIAN DOVARGANES

Fireworks expoldes behind "Sleeping Beauty's Castle" during the premiere of "Remember...Dreams Come True" firworks show as Disneyland's celebrates its 50th anniversary Wednesday, May 4, 2005, in Anaheim, Calif. | KEVORK DJANSEZIAN

Visitors get a taste of Tahitian scenery at Adventureland, one of the sections of the Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., at the point of embarkation, June 7, 1955. From here the adventurers will travel along a manmade river full of animated hippos and crocodiles in an explorers’ boat for a trip over the Adventureland section of the park. | Ellis R. Bosworth

Railroad station at entrance to Disneyland in California complete with bell tower, June 7, 1955. Visitors entering Disneyland will enter under tunnels at either side of the station. The Disneyland Railroad will take passengers all around the park. It is all built to the 1890 period. | Ellis R. Bosworth

This pastle-colored Sleeping Beauty Castle, shown in this July 5, 1955 photo near completion, is to be the entrance of Fantasyland, one of the sections in the Disneyland Park which is to open on July 17, 1955. | Associated Press

In this handout file photo from Disneyland, Walt Disney poses with the first two visitors, Michael Schwartner, 7, left, and Christine Vess, 5, right, on the park's opening day at Disneyland, July 17, 1955, in Anaheim, Calif. | Disneyland via Associated Press

Walt Disney tells a visitor, Associated Press' Bob Thomas in Anaheim, California, April 16, 1955 where the two Disneyland trains will stop to take on passengers for the trip around the grounds. Railway Station in the background will be the first sight of Disneyland for visitors. Two entrances to the grounds will be on either side of the station. | dfs

Oregon State players and Michigan players (right) walk beside an old-fashioned fire engine on the main street of Disneyland as the Rose Bowl-bound football teams visited the huge Anaheim, Calif., amusement park, Dec. 22, 1966. On the fire engine are Rose Queen Dawn Baker and her court of princesses. | David F. Smith

Proprietor Walt Disney, center, of Disneyland welcomes 33 "Junior Ambassadors to the United States and Disneyland" as the children from all parts of the world visited at the huge Anaheim, Calif., amusement park, Nov. 15, 1956. The group is in the midst of a two-week tour of the United States, arranged by Disney with the approval of the U.S. government to promote understanding and friendship between children of all nations. Disneyland City Hall is in background. | David F. Smith

Governor Goodwin J. Knight of California, left, and Walt Disney, right, accompanied by Virginia Knight, wife of the governor, back seat, take a ride in an old-time automobile around the 160 acres of fabulous Disneyland, near Anaheim, Calif., at the premiere opening, July 17, 1955. Twenty-two thousand invited guests, including many notables, attended the opening of Walt Disney's wonderland of fun. | Anonymous