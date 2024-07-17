Disneyland has now been open for nearly 70 years. Opening day was July 17, 1955, and the park has gone through major changes since then.
The opening 10 weeks saw a million visitors in the park. Now around 20 million people attend the park each year.
“To all who come to this happy place: Welcome. Disneyland is your land,” Walt Disney once said, according to Travel + Leisure.
Here’s a look at how Disneyland compares from opening day to now.
Admission price
- 1955: $1 — estimates put that price to $11.23 in today’s dollars, per Fortune
- 2024: Average $104-194 for a one-day, one-park admission
Number of visitors per day
- 1955: 22,000 invited guests
- 2024: 71,000 guests
How many rides are in the park
- 1955: 35 original rides
- 2024: 49 rides across Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park
Number of food vendors in the park
- 1955: 16 places to eat
- 2024: More than 120 places to grab a bite
Square acreage of the park
- 1955: 160 acres
- 2024: 500 acres
While much has changed, Disney has continued to capture a magic that draws millions to spend time watching the parades, riding the rides and spending time in “the most magical place on Earth.”