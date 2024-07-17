In this Sunday, July 17, 1955, file photo, children sprint across a drawbridge and into a castle that marks the entrance to Fantasyland at the opening of Walt Disney's Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. Fantasyland had been closed until late in the day. | Associated Press

By Chris Miller

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

Walt Disney’s dream became reality on this day in 1955.

July 17, 1955, Disneyland opened in Anaheim, California, after its $17 million, yearlong construction; the park drew a million visitors in its first 10 weeks.

And it’s as popular as ever.

Now it draws almost 20 million parkgoers a year. The organization has a dozen theme parks worldwide.

Sure there are folks who complain about the cost, the long lines, and well, the costs, but Disneyland still very much tries to deliver on being the “Happiest Place on Earth.”

Some like a specific ride, or a nostalgic spot — think the Small World ride when you were 7 — while others like the new adventures or the dressed-up princess or imposing “Star Wars” characters. Comedian Jim Gaffigan said his favorite ride of all was the air-conditioned bus ride back to the hotel.

In this handout file photo from Disneyland, Walt Disney poses with the first two visitors, Michael Schwartner, 7, left, and Christine Vess, 5, right, on the park's opening day at Disneyland, July 17, 1955, in Anaheim, Calif. | Disneyland via Associated Press

“Here are some great stories from the Deseret News archives bout the park, memories of its early days, and why Utah is a big fan. Plus, check out the time-lapse video of the construction of the park.

Chris Hicks: Disneyland anniversary brings back memories of 1955 opening

Wonderful world of Disney — After 50 years, Utah woman’s childhood dream finally comes true

Disney shares first ever Disneyland ticket, employee badge ahead of anniversary

50: Disneyland marks a half century

Utah is Disney’s No. 1 fan

The Clean Cut: Time-lapse video captures construction of Disneyland Park 60 years ago

Rediscovering Disneyland: Despite pricey parks, Magic Kingdom retains plenty of wonderment

The mystery of Utah history: The hearse at Disneyland wasn’t really Brigham Young’s, but there is a small Utah connection

My first, long-awaited, much anticipated, wonderful trip to ... Disneyland

A Utah man brought the magic of Disney into his home. Here’s how you can do the same

Disney striving to keep up in a fast-changing world

