In this Sunday, July 17, 1955, file photo, children sprint across a drawbridge and into a castle that marks the entrance to Fantasyland at the opening of Walt Disney's Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. Fantasyland had been closed until late in the day.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

Walt Disney’s dream became reality on this day in 1955.

July 17, 1955, Disneyland opened in Anaheim, California, after its $17 million, yearlong construction; the park drew a million visitors in its first 10 weeks.

And it’s as popular as ever.

Now it draws almost 20 million parkgoers a year. The organization has a dozen theme parks worldwide.

Sure there are folks who complain about the cost, the long lines, and well, the costs, but Disneyland still very much tries to deliver on being the “Happiest Place on Earth.”

Some like a specific ride, or a nostalgic spot — think the Small World ride when you were 7 — while others like the new adventures or the dressed-up princess or imposing “Star Wars” characters. Comedian Jim Gaffigan said his favorite ride of all was the air-conditioned bus ride back to the hotel.

In this handout file photo from Disneyland, Walt Disney poses with the first two visitors, Michael Schwartner, 7, left, and Christine Vess, 5, right, on the park's opening day at Disneyland, July 17, 1955, in Anaheim, Calif. | Disneyland via Associated Press

