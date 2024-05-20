In this Jan. 9, 2019, photo, a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse stands in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Travis Larson, a resident of Riverton, Utah, modeled his basement after many of the attractions in Disney's Fantasyland.

Travis Larson doesn’t have just any ordinary basement.

When guests come to visit Larson’s home, they find themselves transported to Disney’s Fantasyland.

According to People, the Riverdale, Utah, resident modeled his basement after many of the theme park’s attractions, including Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, Snow White’s Scary Adventure and Peter Pan’s Flight.

Disneyland certainly is a magical place, as thousands of children and adults can attest. According to the Los Angeles Times, “Disney’s six U.S.-based theme parks are visited more annually than the next 13 most popular U.S.-based theme parks combined.”

If a Disney trip isn’t in the cards for you and your family this summer, there are ways to bring some of the magic to your home, as Larson’s home renovation project makes clear.

Disney house in Utah

Travis Larson spent over a decade turning his basement into a masterpiece, according to Fox13.

He’d had a couple other ideas when he started remodeling the space — including a pirate theme and a cowboy theme — but Disneyland aligned the best with his creative ideas.

“I started taking some photographs, or going through some photographs and noticed that some of the things that I had taken when I was at Disneyland lined up with things that I had already drawn, and I don’t know if it was coincidence or not,” he told Fox13.

Larson explained that he liked the style of Disneyland, calling it “unique.” The fantasy theme stood out to him, and he got to work using materials that were largely handmade or recycled.

He hand-painted doorknobs and lanterns. He even recorded the sounds of Disneyland’s crowds to contribute to the aesthetic.

“There are some plants and stuff that I still want to do,” he told Fox13. “I’m working on the flower beds. There’s a little bit of painting left. But other than that primarily for the for the most part, this is finished.”

Disneyland at home

You may not have a basement to remodel after a Disney’s park, but that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on this kind of fun.

There are plenty of ways to bring Disney magic to life without doing construction.

Here are a few ideas for having a Disney vacation at home.