The term "pebbling" comes from penguins and emphasizes small acts of kindness to build affection.

A new social media trend called “pebbling” takes inspiration from penguins.

According to Forbes, gentoo penguins are known for forming lifelong relationships with their mates. During mating season, males present females with the best rock they can find as a courtship gesture. If the female accepts the rock, it becomes the first stone in their nest.

Humans have adopted this behavior, but instead of rocks, the trend involves small acts of kindness to show affection to loved ones.

While not revolutionary, “pebbling” has a fresh name for actions that those in healthy relationships might already practice.

How ‘pebbling’ works

The trend emphasizes connection in a digital age, with people sharing memes and videos as pebbles. Psychologists say these acts signify a desire for meaningful connections.

“Sending memes, links, and videos to others isn’t trivial. It signals that you’re thinking of them and want them to share your joy,” Adam Grant, a psychologist at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton business school, said on X. “It’s known as pebbling, based on penguins gifting pebbles to potential partners.”

“Pebbling is an act of care,” he continued. “Every pebble is a bid for connection.”

Parents can connect with young children through sharing videos, creating a bond during times when face-to-face communication may be challenging.

“Sharing memes and online reels in a family group chat is a wonderful way to foster connection with teens during times when face-to-face communication between parents and their children wanes and becomes more tricky,” Christine MacInnis, a licensed family therapist, told Fox News Digital.

Next time a parent or child sends a random Instagram reel, it may be their way of showing that they are thinking of you and want to share something that has intrigued their interest.

It’s a small gesture, but that’s why its called “pebbling.” It is these small things that can mean a lot.

“Even if their children roll their eyes or consider what was received as goofy, the basic ‘I am thinking about you’ message is conveyed,” Elissa Giffords, a licensed clinical social worker and professor and director of Long Island University’s Social Work Program, told Fox News Digital

Of course, sending so many memes to the point where they become a nuisance can have the opposite effect of creating a stronger connection.

“Parents should be mindful of not overdoing it when offering their ‘pebbles,’” Giffords said.

Other acts of ‘pebbling’

“Pebbling” extends beyond the digital realm into physical acts of kindness. Forbes suggests several ideas: