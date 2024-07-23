With temperatures expected to break 100 degrees in Salt Lake City on Pioneer Day, people might be looking for a way to escape the blazing heat and hazy skies. The canyons around the Salt Lake Valley offer many easy to moderate hikes with breathtaking landscapes and mountain lakes.

And though you might get away from the hot weather, we can’t promise you’ll be free from the crowds. These are some of the more popular trails in the Wasatch Mountains. But you’re likely to run into lots of people on this holiday no matter where you go. A family hike might be just the thing to stretch your legs and take in some alpine air. Though it’s cooler in the mountains, make sure you bring plenty of water and snacks. Also, bug spray might come in handy on some of the trails.

AllTrails.com and visitsaltlake.com provide more detailed information about trails near Salt Lake City, but here are five to consider:

Silver Lake

The Silver Lake Loop is a short trail that follows a boarded walkway near the Brighton Ski Resort in Big Cottonwood Canyon. The trail is family friendly and great for young children and older folks and is wheelchair accessible. Some parts of the trail might be under construction. The loop intersects with the Twin Lakes Trail, Lake Solitude Trail and the Brighton Lakes Trail for a more adventurous hike.

Distance: .9 mile loop

Difficulty: Easy

Cecret Lake

The first thing to know about Cecret Lake is that it’s not so secret. You’ll encounter other people on the trail, but don’t let that deter you. The wildflowers are the best in the state. The trail starts at the west side of the Albion Basin Campground at the top of the Little Cottonwood Canyon. It is well marked and easy to find. There are interpretive signs with information about the basin, its plants, animals and geology along the way. Swimming is not allowed in the lake.

Distance: 4.5 miles out-and-back

Difficulty: Easy to moderate

Lake Mary, Martha and Catherine

The Lake Mary Trail takes you to a beautiful alpine lake above the Brighton Ski Resort in Big Cottonwood Canyon. The boulders and slabs surrounding the lake make this a great spot for picnicking. The lake is surrounded by wildflowers and granite prominences as well as a few local moose. If you have the time and energy, continue up another couple of miles past Lake Mary to visit two more little alpine lakes, Martha and Catherine. Dogs and swimming are not allowed.

Distance: 4.5 miles out-and-back

Difficulty: Easy to moderate

Lake Blanche

Lake Blanche is one of the prettiest places in the Wasatch Mountains. A robust three miles of uphill walking, the trail winds its way up a side canyon until it reaches a picturesque lake surrounded by dramatic vaulted peaks. The trail starts at the Mill B South Fork Trailhead in Big Cottonwood Canyon. It lies within a protected watershed, so dogs and swimming are not permitted.

Distance: 7 miles out-and-back

Difficulty: Moderate to challenging

Red Pine Lake

Red Pine Lake sits in the Lone Peak Wilderness Area, which boasts of wildflowers in summer and an array of birds to watch throughout the seasons. The hike starts at White Pine trailhead in Little Cottonwood Canyon. You access it via the same trailhead as White Pine lake, but the two forks separate a mile up. Follow the right-hand or westerly trail veering up Red Pine. Dogs are not allowed on the trail.

Distance: 6.8 miles out-and-back

Difficulty: Moderate to challenging