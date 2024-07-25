The McDonald's restaurant logo and golden arch is lit up, April 20, 2006, in Chicago.

Out with McDonald’s, in with Michelin-starred chefs.

French organizers of this summer’s Olympics are keeping chicken nuggets off the menu in favor of healthier foods.

Philipp Würz, head of food at the 2024 Paris Olympics, told The Guardian that “French organisers were keen to raise standards after he read that 20% of athletes’ meals during the London Olympics were consumed at McDonald’s.”

Legendary track athlete Usain Bolt famously said that he ate 1,000 nuggets over 10 days during the 2008 Games, when he won two gold medals for individual sprints, per The Guardian.

Related Why France is facing pushback for how it treats its own Olympians

McDonald’s at the Olympics

In general, organizers of the Paris Olympics are trying to point athletes toward healthy options.

“It’s a much healthier menu now,” Würz said. “With no McDonald’s, no chicken nuggets, and more healthy food.”

The Paris Olympics health kick aims to promote health, benefit the environment, draw from local sources and prevent food waste, according to The Daily Mail.

Specifically, the International Olympic Committee has angled its food guidelines toward light, local and mostly plant-based dishes for athletes.

Eighty percent of food served at the Olympic Village will be sourced from France, while 30% of options will be plant-based, per The Guardian.

Würz estimated that 1,200 Michelin-starred dishes will be served every day to the 11,000 athletes in attendance.

What are Olympic athletes eating this year?

In lieu of greasy fast foods, the International Olympic Committee has summoned four Michelin-starred chefs to the Olympic Village, according to The Guardian. International-class dishes have been remade with the advice of sports nutritionists to optimize athlete performance.

Additionally, countries were allowed to put in their own requests for what dishes they would like to see on the menu.

Regional differences between each country and team are very clear. The British delegation ordered porridge; Koreans asked for kimchi; China asked for sticky rice and Japan asked for “skewers,” per The Telegraph.

Beach volleyball and taekwondo sports both asked for light fare like cold meat and salads. Rowing teams wanted “hot buffets.” Badminton teams hailing from Asia seem to avoid bread, the article said.

Organizers did recognize that, even with healthy, delicious options available, some athletes would still crave unhealthy food, especially those who had already competed.

“There’s definitely less junk food,” Würz to The Guardian. “We’ve really tried to push the quality high up there. But you always have to provide, let’s say, things like hot dogs and burgers. However we do not provide those at the main dining hall, just at dedicated Grab and Go outlets.”