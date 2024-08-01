Marie Summers, from left, Marlene Bailey and Sandy Vorrath join hundreds of fans gathered at the Buchanan Common in downtown Buchanan, Mich., during a watch party held Wednesday, July 31, 2024, to support Buchanan native Hannah Roberts as she competes in the BMX Freestyle during the 2024 Olympics held in Paris, France.

The closing ceremony at the Olympics takes place on Aug. 11, per CBS News.

That means you have about 10 days left to host an Olympic viewing party for family and friends.

Take a look at the lists below for ideas on throwing the ideal Olympics-themed bash.

Decor fit for Mount Olympus

Olympian has two main connotations — the Olympic Games and Mount Olympus, the fabled home of the gods in ancient Greek mythology.

It is the ancient Greeks who launched the first Olympic Games, according to the official Olympics website.

Tap into both references with this decor fit for an Olympian.

Flag : Post up with the flag of the country you’re rooting for. Here’s an American flag for $32.24 from Amazon. You can hang it inside as a backdrop and take pictures in front of it to commemorate the occasion.

: Post up with the flag of the country you’re rooting for. Here’s an American flag for $32.24 from Amazon. You can hang it inside as a backdrop and take pictures in front of it to commemorate the occasion. Olympic rings banner : Hang this Olympic rings banner above your television or over your desserts table. The five Olympic rings have been a symbol of the Olympics for over one hundred years, per the official Olympics website. They are meant to represent the unity of the five continents that participate in the Games.

: Hang this Olympic rings banner above your television or over your desserts table. The five Olympic rings have been a symbol of the Olympics for over one hundred years, per the official Olympics website. They are meant to represent the unity of the five continents that participate in the Games. Gold streamers : Represent Olympic gold with this curtain of gold streamers, which would also be perfect as a photo backdrop. Take a look at this deal from Tablecloths Factory.

: Represent Olympic gold with this curtain of gold streamers, which would also be perfect as a photo backdrop. Take a look at this deal from Tablecloths Factory. Laurel crowns : Pay homage to the laurels that symbolized success in the Ancient Greek Olympics with this plastic pack from Amazon. Kids will love wearing these laurels.

: Pay homage to the laurels that symbolized success in the Ancient Greek Olympics with this plastic pack from Amazon. Kids will love wearing these laurels. Olympic Bingo: Keep everyone engaged with the on-screen action with this Olympic Games-themed bingo card from Crafts and Coffee Cafe. This printable card even has question prompts to help first-time Olympics viewers learn more about the Games and their athletes.

Hundreds of fans gather in downtown Buchanan, Mich., during a watch party held Wednesday, July 31, 2024, to support Buchanan native Hannah Roberts as she competes in the BMX Freestyle during the 2024 Olympics held in Paris, France. | Don Campbell

Olympics party food

This food may not fuel an Olympic athlete — but it will do a great job of fueling Olympic viewers.