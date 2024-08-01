The closing ceremony at the Olympics takes place on Aug. 11, per CBS News.
That means you have about 10 days left to host an Olympic viewing party for family and friends.
Take a look at the lists below for ideas on throwing the ideal Olympics-themed bash.
Decor fit for Mount Olympus
Olympian has two main connotations — the Olympic Games and Mount Olympus, the fabled home of the gods in ancient Greek mythology.
It is the ancient Greeks who launched the first Olympic Games, according to the official Olympics website.
Tap into both references with this decor fit for an Olympian.
- Flag: Post up with the flag of the country you’re rooting for. Here’s an American flag for $32.24 from Amazon. You can hang it inside as a backdrop and take pictures in front of it to commemorate the occasion.
- Olympic rings banner: Hang this Olympic rings banner above your television or over your desserts table. The five Olympic rings have been a symbol of the Olympics for over one hundred years, per the official Olympics website. They are meant to represent the unity of the five continents that participate in the Games.
- Gold streamers: Represent Olympic gold with this curtain of gold streamers, which would also be perfect as a photo backdrop. Take a look at this deal from Tablecloths Factory.
- Laurel crowns: Pay homage to the laurels that symbolized success in the Ancient Greek Olympics with this plastic pack from Amazon. Kids will love wearing these laurels.
- Olympic Bingo: Keep everyone engaged with the on-screen action with this Olympic Games-themed bingo card from Crafts and Coffee Cafe. This printable card even has question prompts to help first-time Olympics viewers learn more about the Games and their athletes.
Olympics party food
This food may not fuel an Olympic athlete — but it will do a great job of fueling Olympic viewers.
- Olympic charcuterie board: Here’s a charcuterie board from Ain’t Too Proud to Meg that represents the colors of the Olympic rings through blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, mangos and kiwi. This is a sweet, fruity and customizable crowd-pleaser for Olympics-themed parties.
- Gold medals: Make your own edible gold medals by melding Fruit by the Foot with golden Oreos. Here’s a visual from WDTN. Kids will love making and eating these.
- Olympic torch cupcakes: The torch-carrying at the opening ceremony of the Olympics is a famous, ancient tradition symbolizing unity and peace, according to the website for the Olympics. Here’s a recipe from Positively Splendid that includes ice cream cake cones, a gorgeous swirl of flame-colored frosting and a gold coin representative of Olympic gold right at the top.
- Olympic Jell-O pool: Represent some of your favorite athletes with themed dishes. Here’s a dessert reminiscent of the giant Olympic swimming pool, in which athlete Katie Ledecky earned yet another gold medal. Get inspiration from WDTN.
- Red, white and blue chips and dip: Celebrate American athletes with this patriotic red, white and blue chips and dip setup. Here’s recipes for salsa and dip from Food Network. Combine them with blue corn chips for an American color scheme.