Team Australia members stand on a balcony at their residence in the Olympic Village at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Paris, France.

The Olympic Village in Paris has made headlines for a number of positive reasons this summer, including its famous chefs and sustainable design.

Michelin-starred chefs are contributing to the dining experience, as the Deseret News previously reported, and the village was carefully designed so that it can be reused after the Games are over, according to CNN.

However, long food lines, inconsistent water supplies, poor transportation and “extremely unpleasant” bathrooms and uncomfortable beds are now in the spotlight, taking some of the shine off the Olympic Village in Paris, per an Olympics journalist at RevSportz.

What are conditions like at the Olympics?

Around 11,000 athletes are competing at Paris 2024. The village is meant to house and feed the vast majority of them, though athletes may choose other accommodations if they wish to, per Newsweek.

While the fragile cardboard beds have already been a subject of controversy for several months — with several athletes calling them uncomfortable and opting for hotel beds instead, per Business Insider — the village has come under more intense scrutiny since the Games started last week.

Slovakian President Peter Pellegrini tours the Slovak house at the Olympic Village at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. | David Goldman

A variety of concerns have been raised, including about hygiene and nutrition, per Newsweek.

The Olympic Village is not air-conditioned. It instead relies on a water cooling system that much of Europe already uses. Temperatures in Paris have already surpassed 90 degrees Fahrenheit during the Games, driving athletes from some countries, including Canada, Italy and Denmark, to use portable air conditioning units.

Food and water supplies have also been called out by athletes. High-protein foods like eggs and grilled meat are in short supply and have been rationed, leading top swimmer Ariarne Titmus to say that improper nutrition hurt her performance.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visits the canteen with German athletes at the Olympic Village during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Paris, France. | Sarah Meyssonnier

“Living in the Olympic Village makes it hard to perform,” she said, per Newsweek.

An Olympic journalist at RevSportz said transportation has also been a critical issue, with buses frequently running up to an hour late.

“You don’t expect this from an event that is supposed to be the best in the world,” said Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal, per RevSportz. “Athletes expect basics at the village and things have been lacking. The queues are long and it takes a very long time to get food.”

How do conditions affect athlete performance?

Some athletes, concerned by long food lines and insufficient meals, have turned to packing their own lunches, per Fortune.

Others have moved into hotels, including six swimmers from South Korea who wanted to live closer to the Games, according to Newsweek.

Many Olympians have taken to social media to voice frustrations.

American tennis player Coco Gauff’s TikTok video showing how 10 athletes shared two bathrooms in her part of the Olympic Village went viral.

American distance runner Chari Hawkins, who went to Utah State, called out her accommodations for not having any window curtains, per Newsweek.