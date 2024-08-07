Back-to-school season is quickly upon us. With most semesters starting in less than a month, it’s time to start thinking about what you might need for school or what your kids may need.
Help students of any age get ready with these deals.
Supplies for elementary and middle school students
- Fjällräven backpacks: These aren’t the cheapest of backpacks at $64 on sale. But they’re highly durable and extremely trendy right now. Fjällräven backpacks come in a variety of colors and sizes and should last your kids for many years. However, if you’re looking for a cheaper backpack alternative, Target has kid-friendly backpacks starting at $12.
- Pencil case: A cute pencil case is a must-have, especially for young students who struggle with organization. Look for fun designs like this $11.99 llama pencil case to make schoolwork a little more enjoyable.
- Lunchbox or lunch bag: Lunchtime can be exciting with a cute lunchbox or even a lunch bag, which are beginning to trend. Here’s a $48 insulated lunch bag option from Calpak.
- Phone strap: A customizable phone strap can keep phones secure while doubling as a friendship bracelet. Check out this cute $11.19 strap from Etsy.
- Reusable water bottle: Around middle school, kids become responsible enough for a high-quality water bottle with insulation and style. If you haven’t gotten your child on the Stanley trend yet, they may be itching to get on it. Here’s a $45 Stanley water bottle from Amazon that comes in a wide range of colors.
Essential high school and college supplies
- Keyboard skin: Protect your keyboard and add a touch of personality to keep writing essays fun. Here’s a $7.97 option from Amazon that will brighten up your or your student’s workspace.
- Noise-canceling headphones: Focus on your studies without distractions with these noise-canceling headphones. They’re a deal at $150 from Best Buy.
- Portable Bluetooth printer: Printers can be surprisingly hard to come by, especially in college. When you can find them, they often charge a service fee. Buying your own big printer can also be extremely expensive. Opt instead for this portable mini printer that costs only $99.99 from Amazon. Its Bluetooth service means you can print straight from your phone.
- Portable charger: Keep your device charged all day long with a portable charger. It’s a lifesaver for long days on campus. Here’s a $17.99 charger off of Amazon.
- Laptop backpack: High school and college students generally have their laptops glued to their person, meaning they’ll need a sturdy backpack to protect that computer from heavy books. Here’s a $110 laptop backpack from The North Face.