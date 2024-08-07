Students are greeted on the red carpet by faculty, their school mascot and the Real Salt Lake mascot, Leo the Lion, on their first day of school at Willow Springs Elementary School in Draper on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.

Back-to-school season is quickly upon us. With most semesters starting in less than a month, it’s time to start thinking about what you might need for school or what your kids may need.

Help students of any age get ready with these deals.

Supplies for elementary and middle school students

Fjällräven backpacks : These aren’t the cheapest of backpacks at $64 on sale. But they’re highly durable and extremely trendy right now. Fjällräven backpacks come in a variety of colors and sizes and should last your kids for many years. However, if you’re looking for a cheaper backpack alternative, Target has kid-friendly backpacks starting at $12.

Pencil case: A cute pencil case is a must-have, especially for young students who struggle with organization. Look for fun designs like this $11.99 llama pencil case to make schoolwork a little more enjoyable.

Lunchbox or lunch bag: Lunchtime can be exciting with a cute lunchbox or even a lunch bag, which are beginning to trend. Here's a $48 insulated lunch bag option from Calpak.

Phone strap: A customizable phone strap can keep phones secure while doubling as a friendship bracelet. Check out this cute $11.19 strap from Etsy.

Reusable water bottle: Around middle school, kids become responsible enough for a high-quality water bottle with insulation and style. If you haven't gotten your child on the Stanley trend yet, they may be itching to get on it. Here's a $45 Stanley water bottle from Amazon that comes in a wide range of colors.

Essential high school and college supplies