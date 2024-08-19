Labor Day is often anticipated as a welcome day off from work, but the significant history behind the long weekend it provides is frequently overlooked.

Observed on the first Monday of September, Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, typically celebrated with relaxation, family gatherings and barbecues.

However, the day’s true purpose is to honor the social and economic achievements of American workers.

Why is Labor Day celebrated?

Labor Day was officially declared a national holiday in 1894 by President Grover Cleveland, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

This recognition came after years of struggle, as workers faced long hours, unsafe conditions and minimal pay. Even children were not exempt from these harsh conditions.

The movement for better working conditions led to the first Labor Day parade in New York City on Sept. 5, 1882.

According to The New York Times, around 10,000 people marched from City Hall to an uptown park, where they held a massive picnic. The marchers demanded an eight-hour workday and better wages, risking potential repercussions from their employers for showing support to the movement.

“The barrooms were never more resplendent,” The New York Times reported at the time. “Liquidly, the first legal celebration of Labor Day may go down to history as an unqualified success.”

Despite the initial success, it took several more years for Labor Day to be widely adopted.

The turning point came with the Pullman Strike of 1894, a railroad strike that began after workers’ wages were cut, per Britannica. When workers brought their grievances to the company president, George M. Pullman, they were fired.

The strike, supported by the American Railway Union, gained widespread sympathy, with 125,000 workers across 29 railroads joining by the fourth day, according to Britannica.

The situation escalated into violence when strikers clashed with national guardsmen sent to restore order, leading the guardsmen to open fire, resulting in several deaths and numerous injuries.

As a way to recognize the ongoing struggles of the labor movement after this turbulent period, Labor Day was instituted.

The holiday serves as a reminder of the labor movement’s contributions to American society and underscores the importance of workers’ rights and maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

When Is Labor Day this year?

This year, Labor Day falls on Monday, Sept. 2.