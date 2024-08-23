Social media apps are pictured on an iPhone in Salt Lake City on March 11, 2024. A recent study conducted by researchers at Charles Sturt University explored how TikTok use contributes to body image issues in women.

A recent study conducted by researchers at Charles Sturt University in Australia explores how TikTok use contributes to body image issues in females.

The study involved 273 women aged 18 to 28, according to NBC News. But the findings indicated that any user should be on the lookout for the identified issues, not just young women.

The impact of social media on mental health has become a hotly debated topic, with companies like TikTok facing accusations of promoting addictive and harmful content to children.

Utah has filed a lawsuit against the social media platform, accusing it of using algorithms that manipulate children into excessive use without adequate safeguards, as previously reported by Deseret News.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has previously likened TikTok to tobacco companies, claiming the platform is aware of the harm its services cause yet it continues to market them to vulnerable audiences.

The impact of TikTok on body image

The study out of Australia found that less than 10 minutes of exposure to harmful, health-related content on TikTok can negatively impact body image.

According to The Guardian, participants were divided into two groups: one viewed content promoting eating disorders, known as “pro-anorexia” or “pro-ana” content, while the other watched videos on nature, cooking and comedy.

Both groups reported decreased body image satisfaction, but those exposed to pro-ana content experienced heightened anxiety.

“You don’t have to consume much content for it to have a negative impact,” Rachel Hogg, co-author of the study, told The Guardian. “We know that most people are spending a lot longer on TikTok than participants did in our study.”

The study focused on the immediate effects of social media on mental health, with the long-term effects remaining uncertain. Hogg expressed interest in further exploring these impacts in an interview with ABC News.

“We know from our study that the majority of users were using TikTok for an hour to two hours a day, and 64% of them reported seeing this kind of disordered eating content on their For You page,” she told ABC News.

Hogg also noted that some content might not seem problematic at first glance but could contribute to internalizing body image issues, such as extreme exercise and dieting trends.

Addressing body image concerns on TikTok

TikTok has taken steps to address harmful content on its platform by updating its community guidelines and modifying its algorithm, according to NBC News.

The company’s guidelines state that promoting disordered eating and dangerous weight loss behaviors is not allowed.

The platform also prevents users from searching for harmful topics. For example, searching for “anorexia” leads you to an image of a stomach hugging a heart, along with a number to the National Alliance for Eating Disorders and a message saying, “You’re not alone.”

However, Hogg pointed out in her ABC News interview that users can easily bypass TikTok’s censors by altering search terms slightly. Additionally, content that is not immediately recognizable as harmful remains a concern.

Doreen Marshall, CEO of the National Eating Disorder Association, acknowledged that the study was not definitive in proving TikTok causes an increase in disordered eating, per NBC News.

However, she emphasized that the study highlights the need for further research into the link between social media and eating disorders.

“While there’s been some movement, having platforms create some standards around this,” Marshall told NBC News. “Eating disorders are pretty complex, so we really need to understand more about the intersection and the influence of social media as part of a person’s environment.”