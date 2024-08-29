Business Wire via the Associated Press

From Thursday, Aug. 29, through Monday, Sept. 2, guests who purchase any dozen doughnuts or 16-count minis can get a second dozen of original glazed for $2, per Krispy Kreme.

In honor of Labor Day, Krispy Kreme is offering a deal on a dozen doughnuts.

To snag the deal, access the coupon through the Krispy Kreme app or use the promo code BOGO2 at checkout.

Krispy Kreme has Dr Pepper doughnuts. Are they good?

Krispy Kreme collaborated with Dr Pepper to concoct a football season-inspired line of doughnut flavors, including a Dr Pepper flavored doughnut.

“Two of America’s most loved flavors are about to become one amazing gameday sensation to make this the sweetest kickoff to football season ever. This Dr Pepper collection is a must-add to your gameday lineup, whoever you’re cheering for,” said Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme, per a press release.

Here is the Krispy Kreme x Dr Pepper Kickoff Collection:

Dr Pepper Kickoff Doughnut: An original glazed doughnut topped with Dr Pepper flavored frosting, a burgundy sprinkle blend and a white chocolate Dr Pepper logo.

An original glazed doughnut topped with Dr Pepper flavored frosting, a burgundy sprinkle blend and a white chocolate Dr Pepper logo. Buttercreme Goals Doughnut: An original glazed doughnut dipped in green icing topped with a frosted yellow goalpost and sprinkles.

An original glazed doughnut dipped in green icing topped with a frosted yellow goalpost and sprinkles. Kreme Filled Football Doughnut: An unglazed doughnut filled with kreme, dipped in chocolate icing and decorated like a football.

Is the Krispy Kreme Dr Pepper doughnut good? Here is what people are saying.