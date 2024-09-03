Competitive eater Joey Chestnut sets a new world record with 75 hot dogs to win the men's division of the Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, July 4, 2020, in New York's Coney Island. Chestnut set a new world record for hot dogs eaten in 10 minutes

The long-standing rivalry between America’s Joey Chestnut and Japan’s Takeru Kobayashi in the world of competitive eating gained an exciting new chapter Monday during Netflix’s “Unfinished Beef” special.

Chestnut consumed 83 hot dogs in 10 minutes, defeating Kobayashi’s 66 to win the $100,000 prize.

The event involved strict rules prohibiting contestants from dunking their buns in water or separating the hot dogs from the buns.

“I feel like I did everything I could,” Kobayashi said through an interpreter following the contest, per USA Today. Like Chestnut, he beat his personal best.

Chestnut’s performance set a new world record, surpassing his previous mark of 76, which he set in 2021, according to Nathan’s Famous.

Kobayashi’s previous record stood at 64.5 hot dogs, achieved in 2009.

“I’ve been trying to hit 80 hot dogs for years, and without Kobayashi, I was never able to,” Chestnut said after the event. “He drives me; we weren’t always nice to each other, but we push each other to be our best.”

“Unfinished Beef” marked the first time the two competitors had faced off in 15 years. They previously battled multiple times at the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, held annually on July 4.

The rivalry began in 2005, with Kobayashi taking home victories in 2005 and 2006.

Per Nathan’s Famous, Chestnut ended Kobayashi’s six-year winning streak in 2007. Chestnut went on to defeat Kobayashi in the following two years, bringing their head-to-head score to 3-2.

The rivalry came to an abrupt halt after Kobayashi was unable to continue competing due to a contract dispute, according to Fox News.

Chestnut continued his dominance at Nathan’s, winning the contest 13 more times and losing only once, in 2015, to Matthew Stonie.

Earlier this year, Chestnut announced on Instagram that he had been banned from future Nathan’s contests after signing an endorsement deal with a competing brand.

“I was very disappointed to learn from the media today that after nearly 20 years I am banned from the Nathan’s 4th of July Hot Dog Eating Contest,” the post said. “I love competing in that event, I love celebrating America with my fans all over this great country on the 4th and I have been training to defend my title.”