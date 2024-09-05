Stewart Falls in Provo Canyon is pictured in 2011. OnTheSnow recently put out a list of the best ski towns for fall hiking that included Sundance in Provo Canyon.

If you’re itching to get to a ski resort as you wait for the snow to fly, there’s no better time than autumn before the trees have lost their leaves.

The fall foliage on the mountain this time of year is spectacular in ski towns across the country. You could do a drive-by, but the best way to experience the colorful mountains is on foot. Hiking trails offer views you’re not going to get in the car, not to mention the smell of snow in the air that comes with shorter days and cooling temperatures.

Experiencing peak fall foliage season is all about timing and it’s different in every location. You can be treated to beautiful fall colors by early September in some places, while others won’t have traces of fall until late September or October, according to OnTheSnow, which recently put out a list of the best ski towns for fall hiking.

Here are five that made the list:

Sundance, Utah

Nestled in Provo Canyon on the backside of Mount Timpanogos, Sundance features 10 miles of hiking trails for all abilities. Stewart Falls can be reached from the resort or from Aspen Grove a couple of miles up the canyon. The resort offers scenic lift rides for a panoramic view of the mountain through May 6. There are hiking trails at the top.

Telluride, Colorado

Telluride is a picturesque mountain town deep within a box canyon in Colorado’s San Juan mountains. In the fall, the mountainsides are awash in bright yellow aspen trees. While Telluride has lots of great fall foliage hiking trails, Deep Creek Trail is considered one of the best, per OnTheSnow. The trail winds through golden trees and features views of Telluride Ski Resort and Mountain Village. Because of its location, many hikes start from town.

Lake Tahoe, California

Lake Tahoe is packed during the peak season in the summer, so one of the best times to visit for fewer crowds is September to November. It’s also the time of year when the leaves change. One of Lake Tahoe’s most beautiful fall foliage hikes is Marlette Lake, just off the lake’s eastern shore, per OnTheSnow. The intermediate uphill five-mile round-trip hike boasts one of Tahoe’s most dramatic displays of fall colors. More adventurous hikers can try the 10-mile steep hike to Mount Rose Summit.

Stowe, Vermont

A number of hiking trails — more than 45 in all — dot the area around Stowe Mountain, including The Long Trail, the oldest long-distance trail in America, according to OnTheSnow. Stowe has a variety of easy, moderate and expert trail options for all ages and abilities. The Stowe Pinnacle Trail is one of the most popular. The 3.5-mile round-trip hike offers a breathtaking view of the Green Mountains painted with fall color’s New England is famous for.

Camden, Maine

Owned by the town of Camden, the Camden Snow Bowl is the trailhead for hiking trails that cross Ragged Mountain Preserve. The Red Diamond Trail goes to the summit of Ragged Mountain and on to Sundown Ledge and the intersection of the Georges Highland Path. When hiked with the Hosmer Brook Trail, it forms a moderate two-hour loop. It is the only East Coast ski area with ocean views, specifically Camden Harbor and Penobscot Bay. Fall foliage chairlift rides are available on Sundays in October.