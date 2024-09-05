McDonald’s is rolling out the Mini McFlurry – a mini serving of everyone’s favorite sweet treat – to participating restaurants across the U.S.

McDonald’s is giving the McFlurry a new look.

The restaurant announced on Wednesday that it will begin serving McFlurrys in an updated packaging — sustainable, four-flap paper cups. McDonald’s is also rolling out a mini McFlurry, for when you’re craving “just a bite” or hoping to test a new flavor.

“The Mini McFlurry is heading to participating U.S. restaurants nationwide and will be available on the McDonald’s App and via McDelivery starting Sept. 10,” reads the McDonald’s announcement.

“Got a friend who always wants ‘just a bite’? Instead of grabbing an extra spoon, you can grab them a Mini McFlurry of their own. Or maybe you’re looking for a quick afternoon pick-me-up ... the Mini McFlurry is perfect for you, too.”

Beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 10, the McFlurry will be available in two sizes; the regular size will remain on the menu accompanied by the mini (which is roughly half as big as the regular).

McDonald’s sustainability efforts

McDonald’s has launched a handful of packaging changes in recent years in an effort to be more environmentally friendly.

In June 2023, McDonald’s replaced its bulky plastic spoon with a slimmer, more traditionally-shaped plastic spoon, as previously reported by the Deseret News. Now, it will eliminate the ice cream treat’s plastic cup and lid as a bid to decrease single-use plastic waste.

“Packaging updates like this matter,” said Michael Gonda, senior vice president and chief impact officer of North America for McDonald’s, per a press release. “Not only is this a fun new way for our U.S. fans to enjoy the McFlurry; we’re also moving one step closer to fulfilling our packaging and waste commitments.”

In 2018, McDonald’s unveiled a plan to completely transition to “renewable, recycled, or certified sources with a preference for Forest Stewardship Council certification” by 2025. The restaurant also made a goal to recycle all guest packaging inside its restaurants.

“Our customers have told us that packaging waste is the top environmental issue they would like us to address,” said Francesca DeBiase, McDonald’s sustainability officer, in a statement. “Our ambition is to make changes our customers want and to use less packaging, sourced responsibly and designed to be taken care of after use.”

At the end of 2023, McDonald’s reported being 86.7% of the way to reaching its goal of sourcing all primary guest (those who eat inside the restaurant) packaging to recyclable, renewable or certified materials.