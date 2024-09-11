Starting on Sunday, Sept. 8, Shake Shack is offering a Free Chicken Shack with a $10 minimum purchase throughout this football season.

Shake Shack is offering a deal for free chicken sandwiches for the duration of football season.

For a second year, Shake Shack will offer customers a free Chicken Shack sandwich when they spend at least $10 or more. The deal runs for the next 14 weeks, through Sunday, Dec. 15, per Shake Shack.

“Just like professional football players, we too work on Sundays and couldn’t be happier to serve up antibiotic-free Chicken Shacks on Sunday Game Days. There is no better combination than watching your favorite team on Sundays with a sandwich that’s made-to-order and only uses the highest quality ingredients,” Shake Shack wrote in a press release.

To snag the deal, used the promo code CHICKENSUNDAY at checkout. The deal is available in-person and for delivery and pick-up orders, but not for drive-thru orders.

Shake Shack’s Chicken Shack sandwich is “made with crispy, white-meat antibiotic-free chicken breast over lettuce, pickles, and buttermilk herb mayo on a toasted potato bun,” per Shake Shack.

NFL season started on Thursday, Sept. 5, as reported by Deseret News. The regular season closes with the Super Bowl in February.

