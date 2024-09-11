Shake Shack is offering a deal for free chicken sandwiches for the duration of football season.
For a second year, Shake Shack will offer customers a free Chicken Shack sandwich when they spend at least $10 or more. The deal runs for the next 14 weeks, through Sunday, Dec. 15, per Shake Shack.
“Just like professional football players, we too work on Sundays and couldn’t be happier to serve up antibiotic-free Chicken Shacks on Sunday Game Days. There is no better combination than watching your favorite team on Sundays with a sandwich that’s made-to-order and only uses the highest quality ingredients,” Shake Shack wrote in a press release.
To snag the deal, used the promo code CHICKENSUNDAY at checkout. The deal is available in-person and for delivery and pick-up orders, but not for drive-thru orders.
Shake Shack’s Chicken Shack sandwich is “made with crispy, white-meat antibiotic-free chicken breast over lettuce, pickles, and buttermilk herb mayo on a toasted potato bun,” per Shake Shack.
NFL season started on Thursday, Sept. 5, as reported by Deseret News. The regular season closes with the Super Bowl in February.
More fall food deals
Shake Shack is not the only chain offering fall and football season deals. Here are a few more food deals to look out for this season.
- Dairy Queen: From now until Sunday, Sept. 22, Dairy Queen is offering a buy one, get one free deal on blizzards. Buy one blizzard at full-price, get any blizzard free. The deal is available only through the DQ app.
- Wendy’s: In honor of college football season, Wendy’s launched the $5 Big Noon Saucy Meal Deal. The deal includes six-piece saucy nuggets, a small fry and a small drink. It is available all season through the Wendy’s app or website.
- Dunkin’: For an unspecified limited time, Dunkin’ is offering a $6 breakfast meal deal. The meal comes with a bacon, egg and cheese sandwich, hash browns and a medium coffee.