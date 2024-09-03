The Kansas City Chiefs celebrate after their victory over the San Francisco 49ers during the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Nearly seven months after the Kansas City Chiefs took down the San Francisco 49ers to claim their second-straight Super Bowl, the start of the NFL’s 2024-25 season has arrived.

The Chiefs will be part of the season’s opening action, a prime-time game on Thursday between Kansas City and the Baltimore Ravens.

There will then be a unique game on Friday before Sunday’s full slate of matchups.

Here’s what you need to know about the NFL’s opening week.

NFL prime-time games this week

There are four prime-time NFL games during Week 1 of the season, which is one more than usual.

The Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles will face off in a special Friday night game, which takes place in São Paulo, Brazil.

Ravens vs. Chiefs

When : 6:20 p.m. MDT on Thursday, Sept. 5

: 6:20 p.m. MDT on Thursday, Sept. 5 Where : Kansas City

: Kansas City How to watch: NBC or Peacock

Packers vs. Eagles

When : 6:15 p.m. MDT on Friday, Sept. 6

: 6:15 p.m. MDT on Friday, Sept. 6 Where : São Paulo, Brazil

: São Paulo, Brazil How to watch: Peacock

Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions

When : 6:20 p.m. MDT on Sunday, Sept. 8

: 6:20 p.m. MDT on Sunday, Sept. 8 Where : Detroit

: Detroit How to watch: NBC or Peacock

New York Jets vs. 49ers

When : 6:20 p.m. MDT on Monday, Sept. 9

: 6:20 p.m. MDT on Monday, Sept. 9 Where : Santa Clara, California

: Santa Clara, California How to watch: ABC, ESPN or ESPN+

There are eight games assigned to the 11 a.m. MDT window and four assigned to the afternoon window on Sunday.

NFL players with Utah ties

There are around 50 NFL players with ties to Utah on active rosters right now, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Here are four who should be especially interesting to track during the first games of the season.

Jordan Love

Former Utah State Aggie Jordan Love is entering his second season as the starting quarterback for the Packers. Will he continue to fly high as he did toward the end of last season — or come crashing back down to earth?

Taysom Hill

Former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill is already known as a Swiss Army knife. During his time in the NFL, he’s become a unique star for the New Orleans Saints by contributing at multiple positions, including quarterback.

But this season will be the first where he takes reps at tailback and fullback, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Puka Nacua

Former BYU receiver Puka Nacua made NFL history as a rookie by breaking the rookie receiving yards and receptions records. The question now is: What will he achieve in his sophomore season?

Sione Vaki

Sione Vaki emerged as a key offensive weapon for Utah football during his final season with the program. He spent most of his time in college working on his defensive skills instead.

Now, Vaki should have an opportunity to be a big part of the Detroit Lions’ offensive attack.

Favorite to win the Super Bowl

The Chiefs are the favorite to win Super Bowl 59 next February, according to ESPN.

Last year’s runners-up, the 49ers, have also been given good odds to hoist to the Lombardi Trophy.