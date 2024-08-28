Last year, BYU finally caught up to Utah — for a brief time, at least — in the number of former players on 53-man NFL rosters.
The Cougars’ pursuit of the Utes played out over several years before BYU caught Utah right after final cutdowns last year, as both teams had 15 players each on active NFL rosters.
The Utes have pulled out in front again this year, though, edging the Cougars in number of players on active NFL rosters after the final cuts deadline on Tuesday.
Currently, there are 19 former Utes on 53-man NFL rosters, three more than the 16 for BYU.
That is an increase of four players for Utah from this time last season, while BYU has one more over this time last year.
In total, there are 54 players with Utah ties who are on initial 53-man rosters around the league.
That includes 11 rookies, with eight draft picks and three undrafted first-year players making an initial active roster.
Among the big wins this year:
- Former Utah and Timpview High wide receiver Britain Covey is on Philadelphia’s initial 53-man roster, after starting the past two years on the practice squad before joining the active roster.
- Two undrafted former BYU players made a 53-man roster as rookies — punter Ryan Rehkow stuck with the Cincinnati Bengals, while former BYU and Lehi High tight end Dallin Holker, who finished his college career at Colorado State, made New Orleans’ initial roster.
- Another undrafted rookie, former East High defensive tackle Takai Taimani, made the Minnesota Vikings’ initial 53-man roster.
- Three quarterbacks who once played at Utah schools made the 53-man roster with their respective NFL teams: Zach Wilson (BYU and Corner Canyon High) with the Denver Broncos, Tyler Huntley (Utah) with the Cleveland Browns and Jaren Hall (BYU and Maple Mountain High) with the Minnesota Vikings.
It’s important to note that players can sign to active rosters and practice squads throughout the season, making these numbers fluctuate as the year moves on.
This is merely to give an indication of how many made the cut on initial rosters.
The 54 Utah ties currently on an active roster is up from 52 last season, 48 in 2022 and just ahead of the 53 from three years ago.
It also maintains an upward trend, after there were 49 in 2020, 45 in 2019 and 38 in 2018.
Utah ties on initial 53-man NFL rosters in 2024
Here’s a breakdown of the 54 Utah ties on NFL active rosters right now:
BYU
Name | Position | Team | Utah tie(s)
- Tyler Allgeier | RB | Atlanta Falcons | BYU
- Zayne Anderson | S | Green Bay Packers | BYU and Stansbury High
- Brady Christensen | OG | Carolina Panthers | BYU and Bountiful High
- Michael Davis | CB | Washington Commanders | BYU
- Blake Freeland | OT | Indianapolis Colts | BYU and Herriman High
- Jaren Hall | QB | Minnesota Vikings | BYU and Maple Mountain High
- Taysom Hill | QB/TE | New Orleans Saints | BYU
- Dallin Holker | TE | New Orleans Saints | BYU and Lehi High
- Puka Nacua | WR | Los Angeles Rams | BYU and Orem High
- Ryan Rehkow | P | Cincinnati Bengals | BYU
- Kingsley Suamataia | OT | Kansas City Chiefs | BYU and Orem High
- Khyiris Tonga | DT | Arizona Cardinals | BYU and Granger High
- Kyle Van Noy | LB | Baltimore Ravens | BYU
- Fred Warner | LB | San Francisco 49ers | BYU
- Jamaal Williams | RB | New Orleans Saints | BYU
- Zach Wilson | QB | Denver Broncos | BYU and Corner Canyon High
University of Utah
Name | Position | Team | Utah tie(s)
- Cody Barton | LB | Denver Broncos | Utah and Brighton High
- Cole Bishop | S | Buffalo Bills | Utah
- Julian Blackmon | S | Indianapolis Colts | Utah and Layton High
- Garett Bolles | OT | Denver Broncos | Utah, Snow College and Westlake High
- Britain Covey | WR/RS | Philadelphia Eagles | Utah and Timpview High
- Mohamoud Diabate | LB | Cleveland Browns | Utah
- Jonah Elliss | OLB | Denver Broncos | Utah
- Matt Gay | K | Indianapolis Colts | Utah and Orem High
- Tyler Huntley | QB | Cleveland Browns | Utah
- Jaylon Johnson | CB | Chicago Bears | Utah
- Dalton Kincaid | TE | Buffalo Bills | Utah
- Sataoa Laumea | OG | Seattle Seahawks | Utah
- Devin Lloyd | LB | Jacksonville Jaguars | Utah
- Zack Moss | RB | Cincinnati Bengals | Utah
- Clark Phillips III | CB | Atlanta Falcons | Utah
- Sione Vaki | RB | Detroit Lions | Utah
- Devaughn Vele | WR | Denver Broncos | Utah
- Marcus Williams | S | Baltimore Ravens | Utah
- Mitch Wishnowsky | P | San Francisco 49ers | Utah
Utah State
Name | Position | Team | Utah tie(s)
- Jordan Love | QB | Green Bay Packers | Utah State
- Patrick Scales | LS | Chicago Bears | Utah State and Weber High
- Bobby Wagner | LB | Seattle Seahawks | Utah State
- Jaylen Warren | RB | Pittsburgh Steelers | Utah State, Snow College and East High
Southern Utah
Name | Position | Team | Utah tie(s)
- Braxton Jones | OT | Chicago Bears | Southern Utah and Murray High
- Miles Killebrew | S | Pittsburgh Steelers | Southern Utah
- Tanner McLachlan | TE | Cincinnati Bengals | Southern Utah
Weber State
Name | Position | Team | Utah tie(s)
- Taron Johnson | CB | Buffalo Bills | Weber State
- Rashid Shaheed | WR/RS | New Orleans Saints | Weber State
Other Utah high school players
Name | Position | Team | Utah tie(s)
- Kaden Elliss | LB | Atlanta Falcons | Judge Memorial High
- Simi Fehoko | WR | Los Angeles Chargers | Brighton High
- Alohi Gilman | S | Los Angeles Chargers | Orem High
- Andre James | C | Las Vegas Raiders | Herriman High
- Jackson Powers-Johnson | OG | Las Vegas Raiders | Corner Canyon High
- Dalton Schultz | TE | Houston Texans | Bingham High
- Noah Sewell | LB | Chicago Bears | Orem High
- Penei Sewell | OT | Detroit Lions | Desert Hills High
- Takai Taimani | DT | Minnesota Vikings | East High
- Jay Tufele | DT | Cincinnati Bengals | Bingham High