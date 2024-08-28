Denver Broncos outside linebacker Jonah Elliss (52) sprints down the field during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Indianapolis. The Broncos defeated the Colts 34-30.

Last year, BYU finally caught up to Utah — for a brief time, at least — in the number of former players on 53-man NFL rosters.

The Cougars’ pursuit of the Utes played out over several years before BYU caught Utah right after final cutdowns last year, as both teams had 15 players each on active NFL rosters.

The Utes have pulled out in front again this year, though, edging the Cougars in number of players on active NFL rosters after the final cuts deadline on Tuesday.

Currently, there are 19 former Utes on 53-man NFL rosters, three more than the 16 for BYU.

That is an increase of four players for Utah from this time last season, while BYU has one more over this time last year.

In total, there are 54 players with Utah ties who are on initial 53-man rosters around the league.

That includes 11 rookies, with eight draft picks and three undrafted first-year players making an initial active roster.

Among the big wins this year:

Former Utah and Timpview High wide receiver Britain Covey is on Philadelphia’s initial 53-man roster, after starting the past two years on the practice squad before joining the active roster.

Two undrafted former BYU players made a 53-man roster as rookies — punter Ryan Rehkow stuck with the Cincinnati Bengals, while former BYU and Lehi High tight end Dallin Holker, who finished his college career at Colorado State, made New Orleans’ initial roster.

Another undrafted rookie, former East High defensive tackle Takai Taimani, made the Minnesota Vikings’ initial 53-man roster.

Three quarterbacks who once played at Utah schools made the 53-man roster with their respective NFL teams: Zach Wilson (BYU and Corner Canyon High) with the Denver Broncos, Tyler Huntley (Utah) with the Cleveland Browns and Jaren Hall (BYU and Maple Mountain High) with the Minnesota Vikings.

It’s important to note that players can sign to active rosters and practice squads throughout the season, making these numbers fluctuate as the year moves on.

This is merely to give an indication of how many made the cut on initial rosters.

The 54 Utah ties currently on an active roster is up from 52 last season, 48 in 2022 and just ahead of the 53 from three years ago.

It also maintains an upward trend, after there were 49 in 2020, 45 in 2019 and 38 in 2018.

Utah ties on initial 53-man NFL rosters in 2024

Here’s a breakdown of the 54 Utah ties on NFL active rosters right now:

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) rushes during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Detroit. | Duane Burleson

BYU

Name | Position | Team | Utah tie(s)

Tyler Allgeier | RB | Atlanta Falcons | BYU

Zayne Anderson | S | Green Bay Packers | BYU and Stansbury High

Brady Christensen | OG | Carolina Panthers | BYU and Bountiful High

Michael Davis | CB | Washington Commanders | BYU

Blake Freeland | OT | Indianapolis Colts | BYU and Herriman High

Jaren Hall | QB | Minnesota Vikings | BYU and Maple Mountain High

Taysom Hill | QB/TE | New Orleans Saints | BYU

Dallin Holker | TE | New Orleans Saints | BYU and Lehi High

Puka Nacua | WR | Los Angeles Rams | BYU and Orem High

Ryan Rehkow | P | Cincinnati Bengals | BYU

Kingsley Suamataia | OT | Kansas City Chiefs | BYU and Orem High

Khyiris Tonga | DT | Arizona Cardinals | BYU and Granger High

Kyle Van Noy | LB | Baltimore Ravens | BYU

Fred Warner | LB | San Francisco 49ers | BYU

Jamaal Williams | RB | New Orleans Saints | BYU

Zach Wilson | QB | Denver Broncos | BYU and Corner Canyon High

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (33) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, in Minneapolis. | Abbie Parr

University of Utah

Name | Position | Team | Utah tie(s)

Cody Barton | LB | Denver Broncos | Utah and Brighton High

Cole Bishop | S | Buffalo Bills | Utah

Julian Blackmon | S | Indianapolis Colts | Utah and Layton High

Garett Bolles | OT | Denver Broncos | Utah, Snow College and Westlake High

Britain Covey | WR/RS | Philadelphia Eagles | Utah and Timpview High

Mohamoud Diabate | LB | Cleveland Browns | Utah

Jonah Elliss | OLB | Denver Broncos | Utah

Matt Gay | K | Indianapolis Colts | Utah and Orem High

Tyler Huntley | QB | Cleveland Browns | Utah

Jaylon Johnson | CB | Chicago Bears | Utah

Dalton Kincaid | TE | Buffalo Bills | Utah

Sataoa Laumea | OG | Seattle Seahawks | Utah

Devin Lloyd | LB | Jacksonville Jaguars | Utah

Zack Moss | RB | Cincinnati Bengals | Utah

Clark Phillips III | CB | Atlanta Falcons | Utah

Sione Vaki | RB | Detroit Lions | Utah

Devaughn Vele | WR | Denver Broncos | Utah

Marcus Williams | S | Baltimore Ravens | Utah

Mitch Wishnowsky | P | San Francisco 49ers | Utah

Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. | Mike Roemer

Utah State

Name | Position | Team | Utah tie(s)

Jordan Love | QB | Green Bay Packers | Utah State

Patrick Scales | LS | Chicago Bears | Utah State and Weber High

Bobby Wagner | LB | Seattle Seahawks | Utah State

Jaylen Warren | RB | Pittsburgh Steelers | Utah State, Snow College and East High

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Braxton Jones (70) blocks against Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Detroit. | Duane Burleson

Southern Utah

Name | Position | Team | Utah tie(s)

Braxton Jones | OT | Chicago Bears | Southern Utah and Murray High

Miles Killebrew | S | Pittsburgh Steelers | Southern Utah

Tanner McLachlan | TE | Cincinnati Bengals | Southern Utah

Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) is introduced before an NFL exhibition football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Pittsburgh. The Bills won 9-3. | David Dermer

Weber State

Name | Position | Team | Utah tie(s)

Taron Johnson | CB | Buffalo Bills | Weber State

Rashid Shaheed | WR/RS | New Orleans Saints | Weber State

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell (58) blocks during the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. | Scot Tucker

Other Utah high school players

Name | Position | Team | Utah tie(s)