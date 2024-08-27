Denver Broncos quarterback Zach Wilson (4) against the Arizona Cardinals of an NFL football game Sunday August 25, 2024, in Denver.

Zach Wilson may have lost the starting quarterback position to rookie Bo Nix in Denver, but he will be sticking with the Broncos organization.

Wilson was not released by Denver ahead of Tuesday’s NFL final cutdown deadline, ensuring him a spot on the 53-man active roster.

Denver chose to keep Nix, Wilson and Jarrett Stidham all on its active roster — the trio entered camp in a three-way competition for the Broncos’ starting quarterback job.

Wilson, the 2021 No. 2 overall pick who fell out of favor after struggling mightily with the Jets, had a productive preseason with the Broncos.

He completed 16 of 25 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns in the Broncos’ 38-12 preseason finale win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, while rushing for 22 yards and another touchdown on two carries.

Wilson completed 28 of 48 passes for 397 yards and three touchdowns during the preseason.