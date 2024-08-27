Denver Broncos quarterbacks Zach Wilson (4), Bo Nix (10) and Jarrett Stidham (8) stretch before a joint NFL football practice with the Green Bay Packers at the Broncos' headquarters, Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, in Centennial, Colo.

Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham are sharing an uncomfortable spotlight as the Denver Broncos finalize their 53-man roster.

Although it’s likely that both men will make the cut and remain in the quarterbacks room with starter Bo Nix, some observers, including some Broncos fans on social media, want Wilson to be rewarded — and Stidham to suffer — for their different personalities.

The controversy stems from how the quarterbacks reacted to head coach Sean Payton’s decision to name Nix the starter for the regular season opener.

Stidham expressed frustration, while Wilson spoke about being excited for him.

“I don’t think it was a surprise too much, obviously. I think he’s had a great camp. I told him I’m excited for him for this opportunity. I really believe that they’re putting him in a good situation,” Wilson said, per Predominantly Orange.

Stidham talked about deserving to be a starter in the NFL, saying, “First of all, obviously I was very disappointed. I know I’m a starting quarterback in this league. I have no doubts about that, and it just didn’t shake out my way. I know what kind of player I am, what kind of person I am. Like I said earlier, I’ll be ready to go if I need to be. Like I said, I have no doubts that I’m a starting-caliber quarterback in this league.”

Wilson earned praise for his supportive remarks, while Stidham was criticized for his attitude.

Stidham has since expressed support for his fellow quarterbacks on Instagram.

“Iron sharpens iron. Building something special with these two and this team!” he wrote.

The comments added nuance to a tight battle for the backup spot, which has been closely watched throughout this offseason.

Both Stidham and Wilson had bright spots during the NFL preseason, but it was Wilson who really shone during the Broncos’ final preseason game on Sunday, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Payton, the Broncos coach, said Sunday that he sees all three quarterbacks making the 53-man roster.

“We’ve got enough money to ... I understand the question,” he said when asked if all three would fit within the team’s salary cap, per ESPN. “We feel comfortable with those three quarterbacks. I think I’ve told you already I see the three of them making it.”

NFL teams have until 4 p.m. EDT on Tuesday to finalize their 53-man rosters.