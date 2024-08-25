Denver Broncos quarterback Zach Wilson scrambles with the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, in Denver.

Zach Wilson couldn’t have asked for a better end to the preseason.

Playing the majority of Denver’s quarterback reps in the team’s Sunday exhibition, the former BYU star threw for 251 yards and had three total touchdowns in a 38-12 win over Arizona.

Wilson finished the day 16-of-25 in passing with a stellar 123.9 rating.

He led four scoring drives after replacing starter Jarrett Stidham late in the first quarter.

Wilson had touchdown passes of both one and 46 yards each, along with a one-yard quarterback sneak for an additional score.

Though Wilson wasn’t perfect — he was sacked four times and threw two near-interceptions that were dropped by defenders — he appeared comfortable and confident all afternoon, enjoying one of the most impressive performances of his professional career thus far.

Across three preseason contests this month, Wilson went 28-46 in passing for 397 yards and three touchdowns.

With Broncos rookie Bo Nix slated to start at quarterback for the team and Jarrett Stidham serving as his backup, Wilson could become an intriguing trade candidate for another QB-needy club as a result of his preseason film.

“My job is to make (Wilson) millions, either with us or for another team,” Denver head coach Sean Payton said on the “Scoop City” podcast last week. “(Wilson’s) last two weeks have been outstanding.”