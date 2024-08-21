Denver Broncos quarterbacks Bo Nix, left, and Zach Wilson take part in drills during mandatory minicamp Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at the team's headquarters in Centennial, Colo.

Zach Wilson’s “fresh start” in Denver will have to continue on the bench.

The Broncos have officially named Bo Nix their starting quarterback to open the season, relegating Wilson to backup status following an encouraging training camp performance.

Nix, the No. 12 pick in this year’s draft, will be the first rookie to start a regular season opener for Denver since Hall of Famer John Elway in 1983.

In parts of two preseason games, Nix has gone 23-of-30 in passing for 205 yards and two touchdowns.

Despite losing the QB battle to Nix, Wilson’s change of scenery still seems to be a positive outcome for the former BYU star. After being traded away from the New York Jets in late April, Wilson reportedly had “a great camp” for the Broncos and appeared “recharged and motivated.”

Denver will open the 2024 regular season on Sept. 8 at Seattle.