Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Samson Nacua (86) warms up prior a preseason NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Nacua has signed with the New Orleans Saints.

The Deseret News is tracking Utah ties involved in NFL roster moves ahead of the start of the 2024 season. Check back for further updates — NFL teams must trim their active rosters to 53 players prior to a 2 p.m. MDT deadline on Aug. 27.

Two summers ago, Samson Nacua had an opportunity to make an NFL roster as an undrafted rookie. After that didn’t work out, he spent time in other football leagues, but now, the former BYU and Utah wide receiver who prepped at Timpview High is getting another shot at the NFL.

That’s because the New Orleans Saints signed Nacua on Friday.

Nacua, the older brother of Los Angeles Rams record-setting wide receiver Puka Nacua, signed with the Indianapolis Colts as a free agent in 2022 and competed in training camp — he even caught a touchdown pass in a preseason game — before being released during final cuts.

He played two games for the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL in 2023 before landing with the Michigan Panthers during the 2024 UFL season.

Samson Nacua had 11 receptions for 125 yards with the Panthers and played alongside another brother, safety Kai Nacua, in Michigan.

In his short time with the Saints, he’s already leaving an impression in New Orleans. Samson Nacua made a one-handed grab during Saturday’s practice session that has been shared on social media.

He’s getting some opportunities with a handful of injuries hampering the Saints’ wide receivers, including a hamstring injury to former Weber State star Rashid Shaheed.

“I don’t know exactly what the outlook is for Samson Nacua, but he’s easy to like. He’s a bigger guy and has already had a few nice moments as a blocker, and he seems adept at using his frame to create leverage and space,” WWL Radio Sports’ Jeff Nowak wrote about him after Saturday’s practice.

“He’s no Puka, but there’s something to like there. Wouldn’t be surprised if he’s a factor in the preseason and sticks around on the practice squad, particularly with the extra opportunity available with all the injuries right now.”

New Orleans plays at the Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 10 in its preseason opener.

Other Utah ties involved in transactions during training camp

Aug. 3

Clayton Isbell, S, Utah — Re-signed by Carolina Panthers.

Aug. 2

Samson Nacua, WR, BYU, Utah and Timpview High — Signed by New Orleans Saints.

— Signed by New Orleans Saints. Sua Opeta, OG, Weber State and Stansbury High — Placed on injured reserve by Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

July 31

Terrell Burgess, S, Utah — Signed by Buffalo Bills.

— Signed by Buffalo Bills. Dax Milne, WR, BYU and Bingham High — Waived by Washington Commanders.

July 30

Isaiah Wooden, WR, Southern Utah — Waived by Atlanta Falcons.

July 26

Marquise Blair, S, Utah — Signed by Seattle Seahawks.

— Signed by Seattle Seahawks. Ryan Rehkow, P, BYU — Signed by Cincinnati Bengals.

— Signed by Cincinnati Bengals. Clayton Isbell, S, Utah — Waived by Carolina Panthers.

July 25