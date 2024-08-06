Washington Football Team wide receiver Dax Milne in action during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Philadelphia.

Dax Milne is headed back to the West.

The former BYU star wide receiver has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, the team announced Tuesday morning.

Milne was previously waived by the Washington Commanders this past Wednesday following three seasons with the organization.

Milne was drafted by Washington with the 258th overall selection in the 2021 NFL draft. He then appeared in 28 games for the club, logging 15 receptions for 120 yards and a touchdown.

Milne’s most notable action in D.C. came as the Commanders’ primary punt returner in 2022, when he led the league with 40 total returns and averaged 7.8 yards per try.

The Bingham product made Washington’s final 53-man roster out of training camp in 2023 but spent the entire season on injured reserve with a groin issue.

Across three seasons at BYU, Milne caught 101 passes for 1,542 yards and 11 touchdowns as one of Zach Wilson’s favorite receiving targets.

Aside from superstar Davante Adams, the Raiders’ receiving room is rather unimpressive, giving Milne an immediate opportunity to carve out a role for himself in Sin City.