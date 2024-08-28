Houston Texans' Max Tooley (45) and Jacob Phillips look at a play sheet during an NFL football practice Thursday, May 30, 2024, in Houston.

Editor’s note: This story will be updated as information becomes available.

One day after 27 Utah ties were either cut or placed on reserve lists, several of these players began to sign with NFL practice squads Wednesday.

Here’s a look at Utah ties who have signed or are expected to sign to NFL practice squads, from reports or team announcements:

BYU players

Max Tooley, LB, BYU and Bountiful High ➡️ Houston Texans, per Aaron Wilson.

Utah players

Thomas Yassmin, TE, Utah ➡️ Denver Broncos, per Mike Klis.

Utah State players

Jalen Davis, CB, Utah State ➡️ Cincinnati Bengals.

Weber State players