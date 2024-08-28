Houston Texans' Max Tooley (45) and Jacob Phillips look at a play sheet during an NFL football practice Thursday, May 30, 2024, in Houston.
Houston Texans' Max Tooley (45) and Jacob Phillips look at a play sheet during an NFL football practice Thursday, May 30, 2024, in Houston. David J. Phillip, Associated Press
Brandon Judd

By Brandon Judd

Editor’s note: This story will be updated as information becomes available.

One day after 27 Utah ties were either cut or placed on reserve lists, several of these players began to sign with NFL practice squads Wednesday.

View Comments

Here’s a look at Utah ties who have signed or are expected to sign to NFL practice squads, from reports or team announcements:

BYU players

  • Max Tooley, LB, BYU and Bountiful High ➡️ Houston Texans, per Aaron Wilson.

Utah players

  • Thomas Yassmin, TE, Utah ➡️ Denver Broncos, per Mike Klis.

Utah State players

  • Jalen Davis, CB, Utah State ➡️ Cincinnati Bengals.

Weber State players

  • Winston Reid, LB, Weber State and Copper Hills High ➡️ Cleveland Browns.
Related
NFL transactions tracker: What happened to Utah ties on cutdown day?
Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.