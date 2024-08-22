Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo.

Sione Vaki has made a big impression on his new coach — and not just with his performance on the field.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters this week that Vaki was the star of the team’s rookie singing competition, describing the former Ute’s voice as “phenomenal.”

“I don’t know if it’s the best performance, but as far as the best voice that I’ve heard, (Vaki’s) voice is up there,” he said, according to Brad Galli WXYZ-TV in Detroit.

Campbell encouraged the reporters at his press conference to ask Vaki to sing for them.

Galli reported that Vaki did just that after a practice this week.

“Fair Eastside, by thy side we’ll stay and always praise thy name,” he sang.

The song is from the 1989 movie “Lean on Me” and has recently been popular on TikTok.

On the WXYZ video, you can hear reporters excitedly clap for Vaki’s performance. One person exclaims “Wow!”

Vaki has also earned praised this preseason for his football skills, as the Deseret News previously reported.

During the Lions’ game Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs, he had 22 rushing yards on six carries and four catches for 60 yards.

“We already felt like this kid is going to have the ability to play special teams. Well, now it is like, can we use him on offense?” Campbell said about the performance, according to NFL.com.

Vaki spent most of his time at the University of Utah as a safety, but he emerged as a key offensive weapon last year.

The Lions ultimately drafted him in the fourth round in April’s NFL Draft as a running back, and, as Campbell noted, the team is still figuring out how best to help him continue to develop in the season ahead.

“I would say it is early right now to say here is what we are going to do for him,” Campbell said.