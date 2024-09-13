Cindy White, middle left, and Walter Schwemmer, middle right, dance at Oktoberfest at Snowbird in 2009.

The weather is starting to cool down and the official start of fall is just around the corner with the fall equinox on Sept. 22.

If you’re looking for more time outside before it gets too cold, here are some events in and around Utah happening in coming week.

These end of summer activities include farmers markets, festivals of many varieties and a late-night trip up a mountain on a ski lift.

End of summer activities in Utah

Snowbird Oktoberfest

“Oktoberfest is weeks of fun for the whole family, featuring activities, live music, traditional Bavarian fare, over 50 varieties of beer and an array of local vendors,” per Snowbird.

The festival began in August and goes through Oct. 13, happening every Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m.

Oktoberfest includes a market with over 50 local vendors and craftsmen, featuring artwork, jewelry, pottery and custom woodworking.

Sundance Resort full moon lift ride

“Experience the mountains under a starlit sky on a Full Moon Lift Ride. Perfect for date nights or family activities,” according to Sundance.

The last three Full Moon Lift Rides of the season will take place on Sept. 19, 20 and 21.

Taking place on the Outlaw Express lift, the ride lasts 30 to 45 minutes. Tickets can be purchased online.

Rowley’s Red Barn Apple Harvest Festival

Rowley’s Red Barn’s harvest festival allows you explore the orchards and pick their own apples. The festival started in August and runs through Oct. 12.

Visitors can come pick apples Fridays starting at 3:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 9:30 a.m.

Green River Melon Days

Melon Days will be taking place in Green River on Sept. 20 and 21.

“Green River Utah’s annual Melon Days Festival, now 118 years old, is a celebration of our town’s famous tasty melon varieties and their growers,” according to Melon Days.

The events at melon days include a parade, free melon sampling, pony rides, Western dancing, a softball tournament and a vendor fair.

Farmers markets

Here is a list of farmers markets around the state that are still open, per Utah Farmers Market Network.

End of summer activities outside of Utah

Arizona State Fair

The Arizona State Fair opens Sept. 20 at 4 p.m. and goes through Oct. 27. The fair takes place every week from Thursday to Sunday. The fair is in Phoenix, Arizona.

Concerts at the fair feature a variety of artists including The All American Rejects and Big Time Rush.

Other events and performers at the fair include the Great American Petting Zoo, Tyzen the Comedy Hypnotist, Zuma Zuma Acrobats and an All Star Monster Trucks show.

Sacramento Farm to Fork Street Festival

Taking place on Sept. 20 and 21 the Sacramento Farm to Fork Street Festival is located on Sacramento’s Capitol Mall.

The festival features local food, regional wines and cooking demonstrations.

There will also be performances by local artists such as Boot Juice, Zephyr, Dunsbar Road and Nat Lefkoff.

Idaho’s Trailing of the Sheep Festival

According to the Trailing of the Sheep Festival, the mission of the festival is to “gather, celebrate, present, and preserve the history and cultures of sheepherding in Idaho and the West.”

This festival will be taking place Oct. 2 through 6 in Sun Valley, Idaho.

The highlight of the festival is the Trailing of the Sheep Parade where bystanders can watch a band of 1,500 sheep traveling down Main Street as a part of their travel to winter pastures.

This parade takes place at 12 p.m. on Oct. 6.

Ruby Mountain Balloon Festival

Located in Elko, Nevada, the Ruby Mountain Balloon Festival features up to 40 hot air balloons which fill the sky with vibrant colors, according to Explore Elko.

The festival taking place Sept. 20-22 includes evening glow shows and daytime balloon flights.

Additional activities at the festival include kids programs, tethered balloon rides and vendors selling balloon-themed items.