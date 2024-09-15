As we get closer to the official start of fall, the leaves on trees across the state are beginning to change colors. Many people loves to drive through canyon and other scenic drives to get a look at the fall colors in Utah.

However, many people wonder about optimal time and the best locations to view these beautiful, colorful leaves. Here’s when and where to see peak fall colors in Utah.

When is the best time to see fall colors in Utah?

According to VisitUtah, “It’s difficult to predict the exact dates of the leaves turning because there are a number of factors involved. But a good gauge is to assume that the best fall foliage viewing season begins in the highest elevations in mid-September and wraps in early-October in most places.”

Smoky Mountain has a Fall Foliage Prediction Map which provides a visual guide to when and where the leaves will be changing.

What are the best drives for fall foliage in Utah?

According to VisitUtah, here is a list of some of the best Utah fall drives for foliage paired with an unexpected adventure.

Logan Canyon

“From Logan, the 41-mile scenic byway runs alongside the Logan River until it peaks at an elevation of 7,800 feet at a vista overlooking the turquoise waters of Bear Lake — often nicknamed ‘the Caribbean of the Rockies’ — before descending into Garden City,” per Visit Utah.

The drive takes one hour each way and includes stops along the way such as Tony Grove Lake, Bear Lake Viewpoint, Rick’s Spring and Old Ephraim’s Grave.

Fish Lake Scenic Byway

According to VisitUtah, “Approaching from the east on Fish Lake Scenic Byway, you’ll pass the forest’s prize jewel, Fish Lake, which is known for its recreational bliss and yellow-blazen aspen forests. Seize the opportunity for a scenic drive in Utah to see the leaves change on an aspen clone known as Pando, which is believed to be the heaviest organism ever found at nearly 13 million pounds.”

Pando can be found on state Route 25 around 1 mile southwest of Fish Lake.

Ogden River Scenic Byway

Those looking to see fall colors in Utah can head east from Ogden traveling 44 miles on the Ogden River Scenic Byway ending at the eastern boundary of the Wasatch-Cache National Forest.

“This jaunt passes through narrow canyons, an expansive and beautiful valley, and some fine mountain meadows and forest,” according to VisitUtah.

Energy Loop- Huntington and Eccles Canyons National Scenic Byway

This drive Located in the Manti-La Sal National Forest “captures the best of Utah’s high-alpine experience (think 10,000 feet high) as it meanders over the Wasatch Plateau among contrasting fields of yellow aspens and deep green conifers,” per VisitUtah.

The Cleveland-Lloyd Dinosaur Quarry is also located on this drive, where more than 12,000 dinosaur bones have been excavated.

Where can you see fall foliage in Utah’s National Parks?

Per VisitUtah, here are scenic drives in and around some of Utah’s national parks that provide visitors with views of the fall colors.

Capital Reef Scenic Drive

This drive through Capital Reef National Park is accessible by all vehicles covering an 8-mile paved road.

“There are a number of pull-offs to take in the towering sandstone cliffs, red rock and fall foliage of the park,” per VisitUtah.

Zion Canyon Scenic Drive

Visitors can experience this drive on the regularly scheduled shuttle bus through Zion National Park.

The 6-mile stretch of road follows along the North Fork section of the Virgin River.

Zion Park Scenic Byway

Another drive at Zion National which visitors can experience in their own vehicles. It’s a one-way journey which covers 54 miles, traveling east from I-15 to U.S. 89.

According to VisitUtah, this drive features “plenty opportunities to pull off the road to take photos.”

La Sal Mountain Loop Road

Located in the southeast part of Utah near the Moab and Arches National Park area, this loop is a 60-mile trip that can take visitors more than two hours to drive through.

The drive climbs to more than 10,000 feet and provides views from overlooks of Castle Valley and the changing trees on the Colorado Plateau.