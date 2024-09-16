A "Home of the Whopper" sign welcomes customers outside the Burger King fast food restaurant, on Feb. 1, 2021, in Epping, N.H.

In February, Burger King announced its Million Dollar Whopper contest, giving entrants the opportunity to design their own version of the chain’s signature Whopper for a chance to win $1 million. Now, the company has revealed the three finalists.

Contestants were allowed to submit up to three ideas, with the only requirements being the inclusion of buns, a burger patty and between three to eight toppings. Beyond that, they were encouraged to get creative with their ingredients.

Ideas were submitted through Burger King’s website or app, where users could also create AI images of their custom Whoppers.

Per Burger King, the contest winner will be chosen based on three criteria: feasibility, popularity and innovation.

The chain received over 1 million submissions, many of which were promoted by social media influencers partnered with Burger King.

Entries ranged from a chili burger and a mac and cheese burger to more upscale creations, like a caviar and black truffle burger — which probably would not cut it for the feasibility requirement of the contest.

@owen.han #BKPartner @Emmanuel Duverneau ‘s Million Dollar Whopper creation was too good not to try and topthat. Get your ideas submitted before the contest closes on 3/17! @Burger King ♬ original sound - OWEN HAN

What are the Million Dollar Whopper finalists?

After narrowing down the entries, Burger King announced the three finalists:

Fried Pickle Ranch Whopper (submitted by Fabian of California): pickle ranch, lettuce, fried pickles, bacon and Swiss cheese.

Maple Bourbon BBQ Whopper (submitted by Calvin of California): maple bourbon BBQ sauce, crispy onions and jalapeños, maple bacon seasoning, bacon and American cheese.

Mexican Street Corn Whopper (submitted by Kelsie of Nebraska): street corn spread, lettuce, tomato, Southwest-seasoned tortilla crisps and Mexican spicy queso.

Burger King also revealed that these creations will be available in restaurants nationwide this fall, allowing customers to try them before the final winner is selected.

Details on how customers can participate in choosing the winner are expected to be announced in mid-November.

“Selecting just three finalists was no easy task, but we’re confident Guests will love these creative delicious takes on the iconic Whopper sandwich, and can’t wait for them to be available in restaurants this fall,” Pat O’Toole, chief marketing officer of Burger King North America, said in a statement.