Applebee’s burger and fries are picture. Wendy’s, McDonald’s, Burger King and other chain restaurants are offering deals on cheeseburgers this Wednesday

Happy National Cheeseburger Day!

Wednesday, Sept. 18 is National Cheeseburger Day, and chain restaurants across the country are celebrating with deals on cheeseburgers. Wendy’s is offering 1 cent cheeseburgers, McDonald’s will sell 50 cent cheeseburgers and more.

Here are all the best deals on free — or cheap — cheeseburgers for National Cheeseburger Day.

Applebees

In honor of National Cheeseburger Day, Applebee’s is rolling out a classic burger deal, which for $8.99 includes a classic hamburger of choice and a side of fries, per Applebees. The meal deal will only be offered on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

“There’s no better way to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day than with our delicious, Handcrafted Burgers,” said Joel Yashinsky, chief marketing officer at Applebee’s, per a press release.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buy one cheeseburger, get a second one free at Buffalo Wild Wings on National Cheeseburger Day, per Buffalo Wild Wings. To get the deal, you must have a Blazin’ Rewards account.

Burger King

Royal Perks members can get a free cheeseburger when they spend $1 or more on National Cheeseburger Day. Burger Kind had additional deals all week as well.

“While a free cheeseburger is always great, Burger King will also offer a full week of Royal Perks deals,” Burger King said, per People.

Here are all the Burger King deals during the week of Sept. 16 to Sept. 22, according to the Desert Sun.

Monday, Sept. 16: Free Whopper Jr when you spend $1 or more.

Free Whopper Jr when you spend $1 or more. Tuesday, Sept. 17: Free original chicken sandwich when you spend $1 or more.

Free original chicken sandwich when you spend $1 or more. Wednesday, Sept. 18: Free cheeseburger when you spend $1 or more.

Free cheeseburger when you spend $1 or more. Thursday, Sept. 19: Free 4-piece order of Mozzarella sticks when you spend $1 or more.

Free 4-piece order of Mozzarella sticks when you spend $1 or more. Friday, Sept. 20: Free Croissan’wich which you spend $1 or more.

Free Croissan’wich which you spend $1 or more. Saturday, Sept. 21: Free 4-piece order of chicken fries when you spend $1 or more.

Free 4-piece order of chicken fries when you spend $1 or more. Sunday, Sept. 22: Free beverage of any size when you spend $1 or more.

Dairy Queen

Through the Dairy Queen app, customers can get a 2 Double Original Cheeseburger Signature Stackburgers for $8, an order that would typically cost about $15, per Dairy Queen.

In addition to National Cheeseburger Day celebrations, Dairy Queen is offering a buy one, get one free deal on blizzards through Sunday, Sept. 22. Buy one blizzard at full-price, get any blizzard free for through the app.

McDonald’s

On National Cheeseburger Day, McDonald’s is selling double cheeseburgers for 50 cents each, per McDonald’s. The deal is available through the McDonald’s app only on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Smashburger

Customers who use the code, BURGEDAY, can purchase a Classic Smash from Smashburger for $5 on National Cheeseburger Day, per Smashburger. The promo code can be used for in-store and online orders only on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Wayback Burgers

On national Cheeseburger day, members of Wayback Burgers loyalty program who purchase on cheeseburger can get a second for free, reports The Desert Sun. Access the deal through the Wayback Burgers app or website.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s is celebrating National Cheeseburger Day all weekend! Starting on Wednesday, Sept. 18, customers can buy a Wendy’s Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for 1 cent — with any purchase, per Today.

The deal is available from Wednesday, Sept. 18 through Sunday, Sept. 22. Access to the deal is available through the Wendy’s app.