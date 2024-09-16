The supermoon rises over Grandeur Peak in Salt Lake City on Jan 30, 2018. The full moon occurs at the same time as its perigee, the closest point of the moon's orbit with Earth with the moon appearing larger and brighter than normal.

Coming on the heels of last month’s once-in-a-decade blue supermoon, another exciting supermoon event is set to occur in September.

As previously reported by the Deseret News, a supermoon occurs when the moon’s orbit brings it closest to Earth, making it appear larger and brighter than usual. They happen about three to four times every year.

If you missed August’s blue supermoon, another supermoon will be visible this month, and this time it coincides with a partial lunar eclipse.

A lunar eclipse happens when Earth passes between the sun and the moon, casting a shadow. Since it’s a partial eclipse, only part of the shadow will be visible on the moon’s surface.

According to The Associated Press, four supermoons will occur this year.

The first took place in August, followed by this month’s event, with additional supermoons scheduled for October and November. October’s supermoon will see the moon at its closest distance to Earth at 222,055 miles, compared to 224,917 miles in August.

While the change in size might not be easily noticeable to the casual viewer, the change in brightness will be apparent, with some supermoons being up to 30% brighter.

“I like to think of the supermoon as a good excuse to start looking at the moon more regularly,” Noah Petro, project scientist for NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, told The Associated Press.

When is the September supermoon?

The supermoon and partial lunar eclipse will be visible across most of North America on Sept. 17.

According to In-The-Sky.org, in Utah the eclipse will occur between 8:14 and 9:16 p.m. MDT.

Utah’s national parks, known for some of the darkest skies in North America, offer ideal conditions for viewing celestial events.

As part of the Starry Nights Initiative, Utah State Parks will host viewing events for the September supermoon and partial lunar eclipse at Dead Horse Point State Park and Goblin Valley State Park in southeastern Utah. Both events will include short hikes.