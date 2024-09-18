This is the sign on a Target store in Harmarville, Pa., Monday, Sept. 16, 2024.

An eight-year-old girl took her family’s car on a joyride across town to visit a Target store, ending her trip with no injuries but leaving a damaged mailbox in her wake.

According to a Facebook post by Bedford Police, the girl was found shopping inside a Target in Bainbridge, Ohio, where officers safely escorted her home.

“Well I’ve finally found a woman who’s in more of a hurry to shop at Target than my wife. More of hurry by 8 years,” the Bedford Police said. “That’s right an 8 year old took mommy’s car this morning and drove to Target in Bainbridge to shop.”

“Not sure what she bought, or if she was even able to use her Target app to save 5%,” they continued. “We did let her finish her Frappuccino. We’re not mean.”

The girl was reported missing Sunday morning, along with the family’s Nissan Rogue, per The New York Times. Shortly after, authorities received reports of a car swerving on the road erratically with what appeared to be a child behind the wheel.

Justin Kimery, who was on his way to work, witnessed the incident and captured it on his dashcam.

“It looks like a kid!” Kimery told 911 dispatchers.

Initially assuming the driver was intoxicated or suffering a medical emergency, Kimery told The New York Times that when he looked into the vehicle, he “could barely see the driver.”

“I tried to signal her to slow down or stop if possible, and she just kept going,” he said. “It looked like she was distracted inside the vehicle.”

According to FOX 8 Cleveland, the child drove more than 10 miles over the course of 20 to 25 minutes. Although no one was hurt, the girl told police she had hit a mailbox during her drive.

Authorities confirmed the girl is too young to face criminal charges.