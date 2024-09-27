This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 5:46 p.m. EDT and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Helene in the Gulf of Mexico moving toward Florida, Thursday, Sept. 26 2024.

As Hurricane Helene hit Florida Thursday, plenty of people took to TikTok to post about the hurricane. These users posted everything from advice on staying safe, to sharing their own experience, to performing dangerous stunts during the storm to go viral.

Some of these TikToks were posted as people prepared for the storm to hit, some videos capture what the area looked like during the storm and others show the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

TikTok users sharing their Hurricane Helene experiences

Layne Griffith

Layne Griffith is a graduate student at Florida State University who started her TikTok account, @stormyvloggyfromfsu, on Wednesday evening to share her plans for sheltering during Hurricane Helene. In the two days since Griffith has amassed almost 10,000 followers.

Her TikTok account follows her experience sheltering at her office in a building on campus with her cat. Once she was able to leave the building she made TikTok videos recording the damage around Tallahassee and FSU’s campus.

Dr. Meghan Martin

A pediatric emergency medicine doctor living in the St. Pete area in Florida, Meghan Martin posts on TikTok under the user @beachgem10. Martin is a part of her hospital’s storm team, meaning she was locked in the hospital for the course of the hurricane.

She has used TikTok to track her journey of being at the hospital, watching her home from cameras she and her husband installed.

Skylar Seigfried-Anderson

Skylar Seigfried-Anderson, who posts under the user @theskylarsiegfried, has drawn some controversy because of the fact that she chose not to evacuate from her beachfront home in Florida.

She also drew a lot of negative comments due to the fact that she had a generator running inside of her home.

Siegfried-Anderson’s TikToks show her and her dog’s experience as the lower level of her house gets completely flooded and everything in her home is destroyed.

Viral Hurricane Helene TikToks

Here are some of the viral TikTok videos that have been created during Hurricane Helene. These videos involve people out in the storm or simply making the most of the situation they’re in.

A few of these Hurricane Helene videos have had a warning placed on them by TikTok which says, “Participating in this activity could result in you or others getting hurt.”