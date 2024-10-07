The U.S. State Department says processing times for passport applications are down to four to six weeks, not only bettering the typical turnaround times in the year preceding the COVID-19 outbreak but also the fastest in decades.

Just over a year ago, the U.S. State Department advised travelers to submit applications for new passports or renewals at least six months ahead of departures as the office was swamped with applications — 400,000 to 500,000 a week — amid a surge in post-pandemic “revenge” travel.

But in an update published last week, and less than a month after unveiling a new and improved online application system, the agency says processing times for passport applications are down to four to six weeks, not only bettering the typical turnaround times in the year preceding the COVID-19 outbreak but also the fastest in decades.

“This announcement comes after months of issuing passports well under the six- to eight-week commitment and showcases our progress to continuously improve the efficiency, equity, and accessibility of the U.S. passport application process,” the State Department wrote in its announcement. “The updated four- to six-week processing time applies to both applications submitted by paper or online.”

Last month, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the updated online application portal was one among a number of changes that were helping expedite wait times for passport applicants.

“By offering this online alternative to the traditional paper application process, the department is embracing digital transformation to offer the most efficient and convenient passport renewal experience possible,” Blinken said in a statement. “Thanks to increased staffing, technological advancements, and a host of other improvements, the average routine passport is being processed today in roughly one-third the time as at the same point last summer, and well under the advertised six to eight weeks processing times.”

Last year, the State Department processed 24 million passport applications, the most passport applications ever, according to a report from Forbes.

The agency says it anticipates 5 million customers to be eligible to use the online application portal platform each year for renewals, a number that represents two-thirds of all renewals and about 25% of all applications it receives each year.

New passport offices

Beside the added convenience of a tuned-up online system and the shortest processing times in years, earlier this year, Blinken announced Utah is set to get its own passport office. Right now, the closest one is 500 miles away in Denver.

“To better serve the growing number of Americans seeking U.S. passports, the department is taking steps to establish six new passport agencies. These offices — which will open in Salt Lake City; Kansas City; Orlando; Charlotte; San Antonio; and Cincinnati — reflect our commitment to provide prompt customer services to more Americans closer to where they live,” Blinken said in the June announcement.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox applauded this summer’s passport office news.

“We’re grateful to Sen. Romney and the rest of our congressional delegation for their great work in bringing a passport office to Utah,” Cox said. “We’re proud of how many Utahns have international experience and language skills. Having in-person passport services will be an important improvement for Utah residents and will enhance Utah’s international reach.”