The cover of a U.S. passport is displayed in Tigard, Ore., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.

Renewing your passport just got easier.

The State Department announced Wednesday that Americans can now renew their passport online.

The Online Passport Renewal system is now available to the public, allowing passport holders to skip the hassle of printing and mailing documents or going in person to a a passport agency or center.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the online system “a significant step forward in ensuring that Americans can more easily access passport services.”

In a press release announcing the new system, Blinken also noted that average routine passport is being processed in about a third the time compared to last year.

The State Department estimates that 5 million Americans will use the online system per year. For now, the online system can not be used to renew children’s passports, first-time passport applicants, those living abroad, or those wanting an expedited applications.

Do you qualify?

Before you try to renew your passport online, make sure you meet the current requirements. You are qualified to renew online if:

The passport you are renewing is or was valid for 10 years, and you are age 25 or older.

The passport you are renewing was issued between 2009 and 2015, or over nine years but less than 15 years from the date you plan to submit your application.

You are not changing your name, gender, date of birth or place of birth.

You are not traveling for at least eight weeks from the date you will submit your application.

You are applying for a regular (tourist) passport.

You live in the United States.

Note that the passport you are renewing will be canceled once your submit you’re application, so you won’t be able to travel internationally for at least eight weeks.

How to renew your passport online

Once you’ve checked to see if you qualify to use the Online Passport Renewal System, follow these simple steps to renew your passport.