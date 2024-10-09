Skiers and snowboarders enjoy their day at Sundance Mountain Resort in Provo Canyon on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

Even though it is still plenty warm outside, winter is coming soon, bringing ski season along with it. A number of ski resorts in Utah have already announced their opening dates ranging from the beginning of November to late December.

So far, 11 ski resorts across the state have announced their projected opening days, per Axios.

The most popular opening date so far is Nov. 22, with four resorts planning to open on that day.

Which Utah ski resorts have already announced their opening day?

Here is a list of Utah ski resorts that have announced their opening days, according to Axios. These dates are subject to change.

Brian Head Resort – Nov. 8

Alta Ski Area – Nov. 22

Park City Mountain – Nov. 22

Solitude Mountain Resort – Nov. 22

Woodward Park City – Nov. 22

Snowbird – Nov. 28

Snowbasin Resort – Nov. 29

Sundance Mountain Resort – Dec. 2

Deer Valley Resort – Dec. 7

Nordic Valley – Dec. 7

Eagle Point Resort – Dec. 20

Which Utah ski resorts are yet to announce an opening day?

Beaver Mountain, Brighton, Cherry Peak, Powder Mountain and Woodward are all resorts which are yet to announce their opening days, per Ski Utah.

What is this winter’s snowfall expected to look like?

According to Rubicon, forecasters expect Utah to experience heavy snowfall in higher elevations with the potential of less snow in the valleys.

Long-range predictions show that at the start of winter, through November and December, the state is likely to see relatively mild conditions and experience average to slightly below-average snowfall.

But as the winter season goes on, Utah is expected to see a shift to more intense and frequent storms throughout January and February.

Regionally, Southern and Central Utah are both expected to see above average snowfall, while Northern Utah should experience below average snowfall, per Rubicon.