“Big-mountain skiing with a family-owned, local vibe. Outstanding terrain, lodges, and lifts. (Please don’t tell anyone!)”

That’s how one Ski magazine reader described Snowbasin Resort in northern Utah, which the publication named top ski resort in the West in its 2025 Resort Guide.

“The notion that the No. 1-ranked ski resort in North America could be considered a ‘best-kept secret’ or a ‘hidden gem’ seems inconceivable,” according to the magazine. “Yet those are the words that filled Snowbasin’s comment section in our annual Ski Reader Resort Survey.”

While Snowbasin isn’t a household name, Ski magazine’s survey shows it resonates with people for a number of reasons, including easy access, a fast lift network, reliable snow coverage and customer service that’s focused on the quality of the ski experience.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by Ski Magazine as the No. 1 ski resort in the West, our second year in a row in the top two,” Davy Ratchford, Snowbasin general manager, said in a press release. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our entire team. I’m so proud of each of them. We constantly strive to create memorable experiences for every guest. It’s been extremely rewarding to see those efforts reflected in Ski Magazine’s results, and we hope skiers and riders around the world visit Snowbasin to see what all the accolades are about.”

Why did Snowbasin top the list?

Ski’s annual guide consists of 15 categories that evaluate skiers’ and snowboarders’ experience at each resort. Snowbasin ranked in the top 10 in 12 of the categories. Ski said the resort exceeded readers’ expectations for value, relative lack of crowds, on-mountain food and variety of terrain.

“The terrain at Snowbasin is hands-down some of the best in Utah,” according to a survey respondent. “The grooming, guest service, and on-mountain lodges and food are all top-notch.”

Snowbasin also garnered rave reviews for its bathrooms, which are marble-adorned and always sparkling, per the magazine.

“That’s because Snowbasin, which originally opened in 1939, doubled in size in the late 1990s after it was designated a venue for the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics. In addition to terrain expansions onto three more peaks, the resort got new, upscale facilities, including the massive, national-park-style day lodges with their bougie bathrooms,” according to Ski.

“With the 2034 Winter Games returning to the region, we can expect to see even more upgrades as Snowbasin is slated to host all of the Alpine skiing events once again.”

The resort has a series of upgrades including a high-speed chairlift, refurbished gondola cabins, improved beginner terrain, and revised parking and entry planned over the next two winter seasons. Becker, one of the resort’s oldest chairlifts, initially installed in 1986, will transition from a fixed-grip triple chair to a detachable quad carrying 1,800 riders per hour, for the 2025-26 season.

In addition to Snowbasin, six other Utah resorts made Ski magazine’s top 30 list:

No. 5: Alta Ski Area

No. 8: Solitude Mountain Resort

No. 12: Snowbird

No. 14: Deer Valley Resort

No. 25: Brighton Resort

No. 29: Park City Mountain Resort